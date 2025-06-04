Netgear Will Unveil 4 Switches for Broadcast, Pro AV Applications at InfoComm

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Netgear will debut four new M4350 switches in its managed switch portfolio designed specifically for broadcast and pro AV applications during InfoComm 2025, June 11-13, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The M4350 Phase 3 switches address specific industry needs, particularly for live-event and broadcast applications. Key features for all four models include:

Multicolor LED Port Identification, which displays user-selected colors physically on each port, matching colors assigned in the Netgear AV OS, making it easy for technicians to identify which cables should be connected to specific ports.

Enhanced SMPTE ST 2110 support with included built-in grandmaster clock and boundary clock functionality while maintaining transparent clock capabilities across the entire M4350 and M4250 switch lines. With this functionality, the latest NETGEAR AV managed switches can serve as the primary timing source for a broadcast network.

Secure power connection via a new mechanism that secures power cables to the chassis.

TAA compliance, ensuring all M4350 models comply with the strict government policy regarding the Trade Agreement Act (TAA).

“These new additions to our M4350 line demonstrate Netgear AV’s ongoing commitment to addressing the specific needs of broadcast and pro AV professionals,” Laurent Masia, senior director of product line management for managed switches at Netgear, said. “Enhanced SMPTE ST 2110 support and innovative features, such as multicolor LED port identification, make these switches ideal for demanding applications where reliability and ease of deployment are essential.”

The new M4350 Phase 3 switches are expected to be available in July.

Models include:

M4350-8M2V (MSM4310): 8x 2.5G ports with 4x 25G uplinks, half width.

M4350-24M4X4V (MSM4332): 24x 2.5G and 4x 10G/multi-gig PoE++ ports with 4x 25G SFP28 uplinks.

M4350-24F4X (MSM4328F): 24x 1G/2.5G SFP ports with 4x 10 G Combo Copper/SFP+ ports.

M4350-40F4C (XSM4344FC): 40x 10G SFP+ ports with 4x 100 G QSFP28 uplinks.

See NETGEAR at InfoComm 2025 booth 4401.

More information is available on the company’s website.