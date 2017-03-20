Qligent Launching Cloud-based OTT Monitoring Solution at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Vision-OTT cloud-based monitoring solution, which frees OTT service providers of system configuration and management responsibilities, will be Qligent’s main display at this year’s NAB Show. As a fully virtualized solution, Vision-OTT is quickly deployable to and from almost any location, and the workflow is designed to penetrate the enormous signal density of the OTT architecture.

While the company’s flagship Vision platform already supports OTT service providers, Vision-OTT is being introduced to better serve widely dispersed OTT services and their unique geographical and high-density requirements for monitoring, analyzing and trouble-shooting.

As a pay-as-you-go software-as-a-service (SaaS), Vision-OTT provides users with timely information on how their system is performing. Qligent also offers a complementary monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) solution, which provides continuous offsite monitoring, event-based troubleshooting, big data analysis, and recommendations for improving and scaling services.

Qligent’s Vision platform utilizes virtual probes that analyze IP-based streams from anywhere in the field and present the data on a centralized Vision dashboard in the cloud. The Vision-OTT architecture includes a special aggregated server that collects field data from each probe or edge device. Merged with Amazon Web Services, the Vision-OTT platform provides extensive reach and penetration into high-density OTT signal distribution and delivery.

Qligent will demonstrate the technical features and benefits of its end-to-end OTT monitoring platform, including analysis of the data service and full transport stream, as well as the HLS and DASH-IP layer with raw packet capture for deep packet inspection. Qligent will also show 4K-video, audio quality of experience, the remote multiviewer for signal processing and monitoring, and integrated compliance recording.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Qligent will be in boothN6520. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.