Open Broadcast Plans High-Density IP Contribution Demo at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Open Broadcast Systemswill showcase a high-density integrated receiver decoder (IRD) at the 2017 NAB Show. The IRD, which enables flexible deployment of contribution services over IP, is capable of handling 16 channels at a time.

Open Broadcast’s IRD is completely software-based and runs as apps on standard IT hardware, making it more cost-efficient than comparable solutions.

The company will also be launching a solution to natively generate uncompressed IP signals using a standard IT network and existing hardware. This will enable broadcasters to deliver extremely high-quality uncompressed feeds over IP at a much lower cost than previously possible.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Open BroadcastSystemswill be in boothSL5624. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.