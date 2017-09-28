NAB Show NY: Cineo Lighting Will Demonstrate Standard 410
NEW YORK—Cineo Lighting willshowcase theStandard 410 at NAB Show New York, which rounds out the range of Cineo fixtures that provide high-quality, easily controllable light. The S410 sets a new standard for motion picture, television and episodic lighting within an under-27-pounds compact design.
With a 1x2-foot diffused illuminating surface, this new fixture is suitable for lighting talent, sets and creating saturated color effects. The S410 harnesses Cineo’s phosphor-based, tunable white light in combination with a full-gamut RGB lighting system to provide different lighting options. The four-channel interface provides control locally, using the system’s graphical control panel, through traditional wired DMX or with the Integrated LumenRadio CRMX bidirectional wireless DMX/RDM control.
Other features include photo-accurate dimming, variable CCT from 2700K to 6500K, and an RGB/CMY color system that provides variable saturation without degradation of the white light quality. The S410 features flick-free operation and a passive cooling system to ensure noise will not disrupt a shoot. The Cineo S410 will be available to customers beginning Q4 2017.
Cineo Lighting will exhibit in booth N771.
