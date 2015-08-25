MultiDyne Introduces FiberNet at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM—MultiDyne has announced that it will premiere its new FiberNet system at the upcoming 2015 IBC show. A real-time uncompressed optical network topology, FiberNet takes interconnects multiple nodes of fiber infrastructures for managing, controlling and distributing uncompressed signals from one centralized location to a production crew anywhere in the world over a single fiber cable.

Professionals can either use control devices on the FiberNet network or their own control platform to monitor, manage and control bi-directional signals coming from an on-site production truck or studio control room. FiberNet also allows users to send any incoming signal to any output with a touch of a button.

FiberNet includes control software, a hardware or software control panel and supports all standards required on a patented hardware platform.

IBC 2015 runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam. MultiDyne will be located at booth 9.D40.