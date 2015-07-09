Matrox Reveals Products Heading to IBC 2015

MONTREAL – Matrox has announced the slate of products that it will have available for demonstration at IBC 2015 in Amsterdam, including the Monarch HDX dual-channel H.264 encoder, the VS4Recroder Pro multi-camera recording app, and Matrox DSX Developer Products, which includes the M264 multi-channel 4:2:2 10-bit H.264 encoder card.

The Monarch HDX is designed for complete workflow flexibility and features 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs with frame synchronization. It also includes two independent H.264 encoders to provide redundancy and can also stream video from 200 Kbps to 30 Mbps. Scaling, deinterlacing and noise reduction engines send high quality images to encoders, which then use either RTMP or RTSP protocol to deliver live streams to local or cloud-based media servers. Recorded files are saved as either MP4 or MOV files.

VS4Recorder Pro multi-camera recording app

Matrox’s VS4Recorder Pro will also be on hand. This multi-camera recording app is designed to capture up to four video and audio inputs on Matrox VS4 quad HD capture cards for use with editing apps and archiving. The system can create either AVI or MOV files and function as either a multi-viewer or multi-camera live production streaming tool with Telestream Wirecast for Windows.

The range of DSX Developer Products combine multi-channel SD/HD/4K I/O cards including the X.mio3, DSX LE4 and M264 H.264 encoding cards with Windows and Linux SDKs for quick app development. Matrox technology allows OEMs to create broadcast graphic systems, video servers, channel-in-a-box equipment, contribution and distribution encoders, and non-linear editing systems. Hardware features include multiple motion adaptive de-interlacers, up/down/cross converters and video compisitors.

All of these products will be on display at Matrox’s stand, 7.B29, during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.