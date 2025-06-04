Magewell to Show Latest Pro Convert Device, Preview Xmit Encoder/Decoder at Infocomm

NANJING, China—Magewell will showcase the latest addition to its Pro Convert product line and introduce a new family of Pro Convert devices during InfoComm 2025, June 11-13, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Introduced at the 2025 NAB Show and making its InfoComm debut, the new Pro Convert IP to USB is a plug-and-play device that enables computers, including laptops, to capture an NDI, NDI HX or other streaming sources through a USB interface with no external power required, the company said.

It is well-suited for use in conference rooms, production studios and in environments where existing user software does not natively support NDI or other IP protocols as well as instances when the installation of additional software is not permitted, Magewell said.

The company will also preview its Pro Convert Xmit AIO, the first member of the Xmit family, at Infocomm. The streaming encoder/decoder is a standalone device that converts one channel of SDI or HDMI to or from NDI HX formats. For users who need a 4Kp60 NDI HX encoder, it offers a configurable encoding and decoding solution. The device is well-suited to many live production and ProAV installation applications on which NDI HX transport over 1 Gbps network infrastructures is employed, Magewell said.

