LG Display To Show 88-inch 8K OLED Display at CES

LAS VEGAS—Get ready for more pixels at CES 2018, Jan. 9-12, in Las Vegas—a whole lot more pixels. LG Display plans to showcase its newly developed 88-inch 8K OLED display at the annual gathering.

“The successful development of the world’s first 8K OLED display is a milestone for the 8K era and underscores the exciting potential of OLED,” said In-Byung Kang, LG Display EVP and CTO, in a press release announcing the company’s plans to show feature the display at CES.

According to LG, the television, a reflection of its commitment to lead the high-end premium TV market, is the largest OLED display in the world. It offers 33 million pixels (7680×4320), or four times as many pixels as UHD and 16 times as many as Full-HD.

OLED technology is particularly useful in such high-resolution display applications because it is self-emissive and thus less affected by aperture ratio brightness loss, the company said. LCDs, which function as tiny light shutters, require higher brightness backlights to compensate for this brightness loss and thus use more power, LG said. LCD-based displays area also heavier and thicker than OLED displays because they need backlights.

LG Display says it is the only large-size OLED display manufacturer in the world.

While the recently authorized ATSC 3.0 television standard targets 4K UHD as its top resolution, nothing in the next-gen TV standard would preclude future iterations from supporting higher resolutions, such as 8K, according to a source familiar with the matter.