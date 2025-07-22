Absen and Versatile Unveil World’s Largest LED Virtual Production Volume

DEQING, Zhejiang—Absen and Versatile have launched what they are billing as world’s largest monolithic LED virtual production stage. Jointly developed by Absen and Versatile, this groundbreaking stage features a 270-degree curved LED screen with a diameter of 50 meters and a height of 12 meters. The total floor area of the stage reaches 5,000 square meters, with the LED display covering approximately 1,700 square meters – equivalent to four standard basketball courts.

The stage was unveiled at the grand opening of the Versatile AI Virtual Film Base and the AI Virtual Film Technology Launch Event in Deqing, China.

Powered by LED virtual production technology, the two companies reported that the recreation of complex, large-scale, and costly scenes in film and television can now be achieved through a combination of virtual environments and minimal physical sets. Scene changes can be completed within minutes, and when paired with immersive 8K LED walls and realistic lighting, the shooting experience becomes highly authentic. This significantly enhances both production efficiency and visual immersion, offering industrialized support for content creation that traditional on-location shoots simply cannot match, they said.

Absen’s LED virtual production solutions have been widely adopted in major markets including the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Canada.

With thousands of installations across the U.S., Absen has provided LED technologies for sporting venues used by the NBA, MLS, and NBC; casino installations for MGM Grand and Caesars Palace; premier events including the Ultra Music Festival, Comic-Con, and the Emmys; and digital signage in the heart of NYC’s Times Square.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered Hangzhou, Zhejiang Versatile Media Ltd. has established branches in Deqing, Beijing, and Vancouver. It operates the world’s first AI-powered virtual production base in Deqing and currently employs nearly 400 professionals.

The new screen is the latest example of the two companies working together in the area of virtual production.

During the implementation of this landmark project, the two technical teams worked in close coordination, from early-stage planning and tackling key technical challenges to on-site installation and calibration. Focusing on fine pixel pitch, high resolution, and precision display, Absen provided LED displays and a comprehensive solution that includes core display technologies, expert engineering execution, color management, and full-process technical support.

More information is available at https://www.usabsen.com/