Harmonic’s Electra X and Spectrum X to Take IBC Stage

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – A provider of video delivery infrastructure, Harmonic is set to appear at IBC 2015 in Amsterdam with a number of its new and updated products in tow. Among the company’s new products are the Electra X Advanced Media Processor family and the Spectrum X Advanced Media Server system. Other products set for display from Harmonic include the MediaGrid ContentStore 5840, ProView 7100, and the virtualized video delivery platform, VOS.

Both the Electra X and Spectrum X are making their IBC debuts with this year’s convention. The Electra X is a fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and Ultra HD/4K content; featuring real-time encoding, integrated high-quality branding and graphics and reliable transport system playout.

Spectrum X

The Spectrum X is designed for production and playout applications to ease transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O on the same chassis. The software-based system uses Harmonic VOS technologies and combines file, baseband and transport stream ingest with comprehensive integrated channel playout capabilities, including graphics and branding, DVE, master control switching and audio mixing.

Harmonic’s ContentStore 5840 will also be on hand and with its integration into new or existing MediaGrid installations the system can compress 15 rack units of MediaGrid storage into 5 RU and support 360 TB of usable storage per chassis.

The Harmonic VOS, a fully virtualized platform used to unify the media processing chain for broadcast and multiscreen distribution, uses IT economics to simplify workflow. It is currently being used by Harmonic’s Electra XVM virtualized media processor and ProMedia X Origin multiscreen media server.

Lastly, the ProView 7100 is a single-rack, multi-format, integrated receiver-decoder, transcoder and MPEG stream processor to support the HEVC standard. The ProView 7100 can decode HEVC compressed streams up to 1080p60 resolution.

Find out more by visiting Harmonic’s booth, 1.B20. IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.