Entertainment News Topic for TMZ’s Levin at NAB Show

WASHINGTON—An NAB Show keynote panel on syndicated entertainment news will feature TMZ Creator and Executive Producer Harvey Levin and Fox Television Station’s Senior Vice President of Programming Frank Cicha as panelists, according to a recent NAB press release.

Harvey Levin

The super session, titled “The Real Story: A Take on Syndicated Entertainment News,” will look at the origin of the Fox TV/TMZ partnership and TMZ’s evolution from a web brand into a syndicated television entertainment news property. They will also discuss other nationally syndicated programs like “The Wendy Williams Show,” “TMZ Live,” “The Real,” “Dish Nation” and the upcoming “Page Six TV” and additional “OBJECTified” episodes. Paige Albiniak, Broadcasting & Cable contributing editor, will serve as moderator.

“The Real Story” session will take place on April 24 on the Main Stage North (N249) at 3:30 p.m. PT.