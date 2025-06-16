Remote Production Webinar to Include New ‘Industry Experts’ Feature

TVTech is adding a new “Industry Experts” feature to its monthly webinars, beginning with the “Remote Production Transition Accelerates” webinar Tuesday (June 17) at 2 p.m. ET.

Joining the discussion via pre-recorded interviews will be Brad Cheney, Fox Sports vice president of field operations and engineering; Nic Dugger, founder of mobile production facilities company TNDV, now a part of Live Media Group Holdings; and Alex Zuckerman, director of Washington operations at Scripps News. During the live webinar, they will share their views on which important trends are helping to shape the direction of remote production.

Their prerecorded interviews will be played back during the webinar. Panelists from webinar sponsors AJA Video, Appear, Matrox Video and Ross Video Production services will have the opportunity to comment on their thoughts.

The panel, moderated by TV Tech contributing editor Phil Kurz, will also feature a Q&A with Paul Turner, director of product management at AJA Video; David Walker, vice president of solutions engineering at Appear; Daniel Maloney, technical marketing manager at Matrox Video; and Colin Wensel, ales director at Ross Video Production Services. As time allows, those attending the webinar will also be able to pose their own questions to the panel.

Click here to visit the webinar registration page.