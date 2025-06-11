Collin Jones Elected as NAB Joint Board Chair

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the results of the 2025 NAB Executive Committee elections, which took place at the NAB Board of Directors meeting, held June 9-10.

Collin Jones, executive vice president, Corporate Strategy and Development of Cumulus Media and president, Westwood One, was elected chairman of the NAB Joint Board of Directors. Jones takes over from Perry Sook, chairman and chief executive officer of Nexstar Media Group, who will remain on the executive committee as immediate past joint board chair.

Nick Radziul, executive vice president of Hearst Television was elected as NAB Television Board chair. Chris Ripley, president and chief executive officer of Sinclair, was elected as first vice chair. RaMona Alexander, vice president and general manager of WDBD, was elected as second vice chair and Dan York, president and chief executive officer of Cox Media Group, was elected third vice chair.

Phil Tahtakran, head of federal government affairs at NBCUniversal, was appointed to the designated TV network seat on the NAB Television Board.

Chris Ornelas, executive vice president and general counsel of Beasley Media Group, was elected chair by the NAB Radio Board. Leonard Wheeler, president of Mel Wheeler, Inc. was elected first vice chair while Allen Power, president, Broadcast Media of Salem Media Group, was elected second vice chair.

Eddie Harrell, co-president, Audio Division of Urban One was elected to the major group representative seat on the NAB Radio Board.

