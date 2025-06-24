Allen Media Group Adds 23 Warner Bros. Discovery Channels to Local Now

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group streaming platform Local Now today launched 23 news, sports and entertainment channels from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The lineup includes CNN Headlines and CNN Originals, sports channel Bleacher Report and 12 Warner Bros. Discovery entertainment channels featuring hit TV and streaming shows from its library. Those shows include “Extreme Couponing,” “Swamp Murders,” “Cake Boss” and “Buying Alaska.”

Local Now viewers can also stream more Spanish-language news and entertainment from Warner Bros. Discovery-operated channels, headlined by CNÑ Xpress, which provides the latest news content tailored for Latino audiences, featuring CNN en Español’s best shows, interviews, talent and digital reports.

"Local Now continues to lead the way in delivering the best free TV experience available," AMG Founder, Chairman and CEO Byron Allen said. "With the addition of these incredible Warner Bros. Discovery channels, Local Now is once again raising the bar by offering Local Now’s expansive audience even more high-quality news, sports and entertainment programming."

Other new channels include: Sweet Escapes, Paws & Claws, Unique Lives, Welcome Home, At the Movies, How-To, Ghosts Are Real, Mysterious Worlds, Love & Marriage, Family Unscripted, MotorTrend FAST, TuWarner de WBTV, TuDiscovery de WBTV, Crimen de WBTV, Construcciones Asombrosas de WBTV, Expedientes Sobrenaturales de WBTV, Vidas Extremas de WBTV and Vidas Extremas de WBTV.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment produced by various leading news organizations in more than 220 markets across the country. It offers more than 400 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country.

More information is available on the Local Now website.