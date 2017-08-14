CueScript to Debut IP LED Monitors at IBC 2017

SURREY, ENGLAND—After making its debut at the 2017 NAB Show, CueScript will take its new IP-enabled CSM LED monitors across the pond to IBC 2017.

These new monitors are capable of being integrated into an IP workflow but can also work with HD-SDI and Composite video inputs for use with CueScript’s IP-enabled prompting system. The monitors are available in 15-inch, 17-inch and 19-inch sizes.

The IP-enabled prompting system runs on CueiT prompting software with flexibility, ease of use and a shareware style to be loaded onto laptops and PCs. The CueB engine offers connection via Ethernet or USB and the connectivity of scroll controllers that can also be connected over IP. The CueB produces a true HD-SDI prompting signal, as well as a composite video signal. Multiple CueB’s can run independently or simultaneously and can be rack mounted in the C.A.R or anywhere in a studio complex.

CueScript will show the CSM LED monitors and IP-enabled prompting at booth 12.F41 during IBC 2017.