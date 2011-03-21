Cobalt Digital - Fusion3G, COMPASS



Cobalt Digital Inc.'s 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear has been acknowledged for excellence and innovation with numerous industry awards.



The growing product lines offer solutions for every requirement and every budget. The Fusion3G and COMPASS series support openGear and are comprised of multi-functional, multi-featured cards that target all signal processing challenges, including loudness processing and metering, audio upmixing (Linear Acoustic technology), Dolby encode and decode (with Dolby Digital Plus), color correction, Fiber Transmit and Receive, and Up/Down/Cross Conversion. New at NAB 2011: Multi-viewers, Routers, Audio Monitors, and numerous enhancements.



Website:www.cobaltdigital.com



