Cantemo Showcasing Media Asset Management at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Cantemo will showcase v2.3 of its Cantemo Portal Media Asset Management solution at the 2016 NAB Show, including new and updated features for making workflows more flexible and efficient, from asset creation through editing, distribution and archive.

Portal 2.3 includes a new generation of Cantemo’s Rules Engine, which allows for custom automation and more advanced rules, such as setting specific metadata, determining access control rights, transcoding files to different formats, and determining when files should be moved or copied to storage.

Portal 2.3 also introduces hierarchical metadata, which is a relational way of handling metadata and enabling filtering based on its previous value, as well as support for Oracle’s Diva Archive using the Cantemo Archive Framework.

This new app makes it easy to integrate Portal with the existing Diva Archive solution. Setting up the integration, which is quick and simple, also gives users access to a full set of analytics and feedback about items being archived. Uploading assets and projects to storage area networks can now be done faster, via a direct file transfer at line speed rather than Web upload.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Cantemo will be in booth SL8726. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.