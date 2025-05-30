EvertzAV Debuts MMA25G IPMX-Ready Gateways at InfoComm 2025

BURLINGTON, Canada—EvertzAV, a division of Evertz Microsystems, has announced that it will unveil a new family of MMA25G IPMX-Ready Gateways at InfoComm 2025, set for June 11 to 13 in Orlando, Florida.

Purpose-built for high-performance UHD media workflows, these gateways deliver unprecedented flexibility, powerful JPEG XS and RAW processing, and seamless interoperability between Pro AV and Broadcast environments, the company reported.

“We are proud to announce the introduction of our new IPMX-Ready family of MMA25G devices,” said Paulo Francisco, vice president of engineering at EvertzAV. “Interoperable with SMPTE ST 2110-20 and -22, and under the control of our industry-leading MAGNUM-OS orchestration platform, these gateways enable the bridging of Broadcast and Pro AV domains under a unified single control system.”

The company described its key features as follows:

On-the-fly JPEG XS and RAW processing for pristine UHD (4K60/4:4:4) video.

Configurable transport—dual 25 GbE or single 25 GbE with full redundancy.

Up to dual IP encode and dual IP decode, depending on the model.

Live transcoding for backwards compatibility with MMA10G, simplifying the expansion of legacy systems.

Seamless SMPTE ST 2110-20 and ST 2110-22 interoperability, aligned with IPMX standards.

With live transcoding capabilities, the MMA25G gateways empower operators to receive RAW 4K60/4:4:4 streams, transcode to JPEG XS, and route signals to existing MMA10G or other JPEG XS-capable IPMX-Ready devices, ensuring seamless integration with both modern and legacy infrastructures and removing barriers to adopting next-generation AVoIP technology.

The MMA25G line integrates with MAGNUM-OS, Evertz’s robust orchestration, monitoring and control solution. MAGNUM-OS provides unified, secure and intuitive management across MMA25G, MMA10G, and third-party devices, streamlining operations and improving reliability for complex media workflows, the company explained.

Building on EvertzAV’s expertise in IPMX development and its extensive MMA10G heritage, the MMA25G family exemplifies Evertz’s ongoing commitment to standards-based, future-ready solutions as an active member of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and a contributor to the IPMX standard.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

EvertzAV will be in Booth 1910 at InfoComm. To book an appointment with the EvertzAV team, email avsales@evertz.com.

More information is available on the EvertzAV (https://av.evertz.com) and Evertz Microsystems (https://www.evertz.com) websites.