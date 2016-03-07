Axon Showcasing 4K and Hybrid IP Gear at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Axon Digital Design will showcase updates to its Synapse signal processing line, including 4K up- and down-converters and production toolboxes that support VANC and HANC data, such as timecode and embedded audio, and Dolby E encoding and decoding.

For broadcasters taking a pragmatic upgrade path to IP, Axon will showcase its work in video and audio over Ethernet, including SMPTE S2022-6, as well as the latest standards and hybrid SDI-Ethernet solutions for enabling conversion to and from SDI and cross-conversion.

Axon will also unveil features for its Cerebrum control and monitoring system, which simplifies multi-device monitoring and control via one easy-to-use interface, even in complex production environments. These include: automatic tie-line management across multiple routers for format conversion and multi-site operations, and third-party interface options, such as support for protocols from SAM, Imagine, Clear-Com, Trilogy and GVG.

Axon will be co-exhibiting with its U.S. partner, Utah Scientific. This partnership gives customers worldwide easier access to the companies’ large portfolio of broadcast solutions, and makes it easier for the two companies to co-develop next generation solutions, such as the integration of Utah’s S2022 IP router with Axon’s Cerebrum control and monitoring.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Axon Digital Designwill be in boothN4524. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.