2018 NAB Show: Primestream to Roll-out Advanced IP and 4K/UHD Processing
LAS VEGAS—Primestream will be bringing advanced media processing solutions to the 2018 NAB Show, including IP stream ingest, 4K/UHD workflow and integrated review and approval capabilities.
To accommodate the capture, editing and transcoding of any IP source into SD, HD, 4K and VR/360, Primestream updated its core technologies to ingest IP content into single or multiple self-contained file formats and transcode and move it through production, management and delivery.
Primestream supports transcoding into ProRes, XDCAM, DNxHD, AVC-Intra and H.264, as well as capturing HLS, MPEG DASH, RTP/RTSP, RTMP and SMPTE 2022 IP streams. Users can preview proxies and live recordings within a web browser, manage signal-paths using pre-configured presets, create on-the-fly proxies and begin editing with growing streams in Adobe Premiere Pro.
There will also be a new SaaS-based (software as a service) review and approval system that can be integrated with existing Xchange systems. The browser-based solution provides for on-site control and management with integrated communication with the cloud, including annotations delivered to the Xchange platform. Multiple workflows are supported, with user-defined security modes, such as watermarking and expiration dates, to protect sensitive content.
Primestream’s 4K/UHD workflow, meanwhile, covers ingest to playout and users can build on their specific 4K/UHD workflow needs, including HDR pass-through, live preview and proxy generation.
Primestream will release Xchange Public APIs with signatures and client access keys that allow customers to extend Primestream solutions with third-party integration. And a new centralized configuration module enables on-boarding, provisioning and wizard-assisted installation of major parts of FORK and Xchange platforms and workflows.
The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Primestream will be in booth SL12111. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
