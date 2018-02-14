2018 NAB Show: Densitron to Debut 4K Monitors and Advanced Displays

LAS VEGAS—Densitron, a U.K.-based developer of display, monitor and embedded computing solutions, is marking its U.S. debut with new advanced displays with high resolution, contrast and brightness, and the latest touchscreen technology at the 2018 NAB Show.

The company will feature 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch 4K monitors with a contrast ratio exceeding 1000:1; 1RU and 2RU rack-mounted solutions specifically designed for broadcast; and an 8-inch 2RU IPS TFT display that features exceptional 1600x480 resolution. It’s available with a Projected Capacitive Touch (PCT) screen option, optically bonded, with or without haptic technology.

Dedicated to reducing time to market for new applications, Densitron will also feature an in-house-designed, single board computer with versatile, application-specific software. The company will also feature established products, such as 2.4-inch and 5-inch high-resolution TFTs, with or without touch panels, which offer ultra-wide viewing angles, high contrast ratio IPS panels and sunlight readable TFT displays.

Densitron will also acknowledge its new partnership with IPE Technologies, the designer and provider of hardware and software solutions to major U.K. and global broadcasters.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Densitronwill be in boothC9032. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

