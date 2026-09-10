Dolby To Highlight AI-Powered OptiView Updates At IBC2026

SAN FRANCISCO—Dolby Laboratories will feature updates for Dolby OptiView, the company’s live sports platform, during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The updates include new AI-powered intelligence to understand what drives fan engagement, the debut of Dolby Vision on the platform and greater flexibility for Dolby OptiView Ads.

The Dolby OptiView platform is designed to deliver more engaging live sports experiences. It gives teams, leagues and streamers capabilities that enable a better understanding of their audiences. The platform also allows them to create personalized experiences, unlock monetization opportunities and deliver premium-quality live content that keeps fans watching.

Dolby Vision is now available through Dolby OptiView for the first time, bringing stunning brightness, contrast, color and detail to live sports. Dolby Vision helps fans experience every moment with greater clarity and realism. The Seattle Seahawks are the first team to introduce Dolby OptiView with Dolby Vision, bringing exclusive live programming and preseason coverage directly to fans through the official Seahawks app and Seahawks.com.

The company also is expanding Dolby OptiView Ads beyond the Dolby OptiView Player, enabling support for additional video players. As a certified server-guided ad insertion solution verified within the Google ecosystem, Dolby OptiView Ads helps publishers maximize monetization while maintaining a high-quality viewing experience.

In one deployment with a major sports organization, the solution delivered an average 76% increase in eCPM and an average 132% increase in fill rates. In-stream ad formats help providers make more effective use of their ad inventory while keeping live action visible during ad delivery, reducing disruption for viewers.

See Dolby Laboratories at IBC stand 5.F86.

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