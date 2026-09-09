Sony Unveils Fourth Generation Of DWX Wireless Mics

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has announced the DWT-B40 bodypack transmitter and the DWR-R40Q rack-mount receiver, the latest additions to the DWX Digital Wireless Microphone Series.

With this generation of the DWX Series, channel setup and pairing can be performed through straightforward operations, making the products suitable not only for professional production environments but also for a broader range of applications, such as large and small scale studio operations and a variety of live events.

The new series achieves enhanced transmission reliability through improved RF stability and audio transmission over long distances. The DWT-B40 newly incorporates an in-transmitter audio recording function powered by Sony's technology that enables distortion-free backup recording within the transmitter itself.

This series delivers professional-grade high performance at a competitive price, making it well-suited for a broader range of production applications. In terms of transmission reliability, enhanced interference resistance and low-noise RF output waveforms ensure consistent and stable operation even in challenging RF environments.

The DWT-B40 supports a maximum transmission power of 50mW, based on region, enabling stable long-distance audio transmission without the need for an external power source, and can be used at high transmission output in environments that demand long-range transmission.

The DWT-B40 offers flexible audio transmission options tailored to diverse production needs — from settings that deliver quality sound with low latency, to modes optimized for maximum transmission reliability in demanding broadcast and sports environments.

The DWR-R40Q employs high-performance RF technology in its receiving circuitry, significantly improving transmission stability and delivering reliable performance even in RF-congested environments. In addition, its four-antenna diversity mode further enhances transmission stability.

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The series enables frequency configuration and pairing for four channels with just a few simple button operations. This intuitive workflow makes the products easy to operate for any user, allowing operations to begin almost instantly.

The DWT-B40 now supports power supply via lithium-ion batteries (sold separately) and USB, offering greater flexibility and convenience in securing power on location. Condenser microphones can be connected directly to the transmitter, with a +48V phantom power supply also available.

The DWR-R40Q supports four-channel true diversity reception in a 1U form factor, contributing to efficient use of rack space. It also supports a Dante audio network with an expanded set of four output ports, providing flexible output options that accommodate diverse user workflows while delivering more stable IP connectivity and retaining analog XLR connections to support conventional operations.

The two new DWT-B40 and DWR-R40Q are expected to be available in March 2027.