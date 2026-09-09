ARRI To Highlight Newly Introduced ST 2110 Support For ALEXA 35 Live At IBC2026

News
By
Published

The support brings ALEXA 35 Live into modern ST 2110 workflows via permanent license

ARRI multicam system
(Image credit: ARRI)

MUNICH– ARRI has unveiled SMPTE ST 2110 support for the ALEXA 35 Live multicam system, opening the system to fully IP-based broadcast studios, stadiums, high-end flypacks, and remote productions and will exhibit the development as well as its other enhancements for live entertainment workflows during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Delivered through Software Update Package (SUP) 1.5.0 for the Live Production System LPS-1, the new support brings ALEXA 35 Live directly into modern ST 2110 infrastructures through a permanent software license.

By combining ARRI’s cinematic image quality with open IP standards and proven live-production reliability, the update strengthens ALEXA 35 Live as a platform for the next generation of high-end media and entertainment workflows.

The ST 2110 implementation enables independent routing and control of uncompressed video, multichannel audio, and time-sensitive metadata over a 25GbE full-duplex connection. It can simultaneously transport two uncompressed UHD camera feeds alongside multiple HD or UHD return-video and return-AUX channels. Multiple HD streams also support HFR slow-motion acquisition over IP.

For resilient live production, the implementation includes seamless SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy. With two third-party SFP28 25GbE fiber-optic transceiver modules installed at the rear of the LPS-1, the unit maintains dual active network paths for automatic, glitch-free failover. Recommended transceiver modules are listed in the LPS-1 SUP 1.5.0 user manual.

Proven in demanding live-production environments

The LPS-1 ST 2110 architecture is designed for interoperability with broadcast ecosystems, including Riedel Communications infrastructure and SimplyLive production environments. Comprehensive AMWA NMOS support (IS-04, IS-05, IS-08, IS-09, BCP-003-01 and BCP-003-03) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) enable automated discovery, connection management, audio-channel mapping, synchronization and secure operation across the media network.

Supported standards and protocols include:

  • SMPTE ST 2110-10: System timing and synchronization (PTP)
  • SMPTE ST 2110-20: Uncompressed active video transport
  • SMPTE ST 2110-21: Traffic shaping and packet timing
  • SMPTE ST 2110-30: PCM audio transport (AES67 compatible)
  • SMPTE ST 2110-40: Ancillary data transport (captions, VITC, timecode)
  • SMPTE ST 2022-7: Seamless protection switching (hitless redundancy)
  • AMWA NMOS Suite: IS-04 discovery and registration, IS-05 connection management, IS-08 audio channel mapping, IS-09 system parameters, BCP-003-01 secure communication and BCP-003-03 authorization.

LPS-1 SUP 1.5.0 can be downloaded from the ARRI website. The LPS-1 ST 2110 license is available from the ARRI License Shop. It is priced at $8,735 (U.S.) or €7,500.

More information is available on the company’s website.

See ARRI at IBC2026 stand 10.A24.

Phil Kurz
Phil Kurz

Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.