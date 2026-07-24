SDVI to Showcase Rally Platform and New Integrations at IBC2026

At the IBC2026 Show, SDVI will give European media organizations their first hands-on look at the next-generation Rally media supply chain management platform.

The centerpiece of SDVI's presence will be a live demonstration of the platform's redesigned orchestration engine, new graphical supply chain builder, and agentic AI interface.

SDVI will also showcase new AI-powered integrations for ad break detection, speech translation, and subtitle correction, along with new support for connecting on-premises infrastructure into Rally-managed, cloud-orchestrated supply chains.

Together, SDVI reported that these developments help media organizations respond to the intensifying pressure to create more content, deliver it to more destinations, and adapt it for more markets, all while giving their operations teams more flexibility.

“IBC2026 is where we bring the next generation of Rally to our European customers and partners for the first time, and it is the top highlight of what we are showing this year," said Geoff Stedman, chief marketing officer, SDVI. "Beyond the platform itself, we continue to expand what Rally can do with our partners, showcasing new AI-powered integrations for ad break detection, speech translation, and subtitle correction. And for many of the media organizations we meet at IBC, how Rally works alongside existing on-premises infrastructure matters just as much as what is new in the cloud, which is why our hybrid infrastructure support is such an important part of the story this year.”

More specifically, SDVI said platform introduces a redesigned orchestration engine built on a declarative architecture that separates the control plane from the data plane, enabling a new graphical supply chain builder, a modular supply chain functions layer, a supply chain rewind capability for faster troubleshooting, and a new foundation for agentic AI integration.

IBC attendees can get hands-on time with the new graphical interface at the SDVI stand (5.F88) and see firsthand how it changes the way media supply chains are built, operated, and monitored.

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It will also showcase new Rally integrations at IBC2026 that build on an already extensive ecosystem of technology and application partners. These integrations bring specialized capability into the Rally platform, delivering a more complete and efficient media supply chain without requiring operators to work across disconnected systems. SDVI described those integrations as follows: