AP to Deploy LiveU's LU900Q Intelligent Connectivity Platform Worldwide

HACKENSACK, NJ—LiveU, a global provider of live IP-video solutions, announced today that The Associated Press will deploy LiveU Ingest, LiveU Transceivers and LiveU IQ connectivity across its global operations—including the industry's largest deployment of LU900Q intelligent production units—bringing AP’s global LiveU hardware fleet to over 100 encoders.

The LU900Q uses new AI-driven connection management and eSIM technology to draw on mobile data networks around the globe. The technology will support a range of AP operations, from live feeds to editorial and multicamera workflows used by the global news organization’s production arm, AP 360.

"We’re excited about expanding our work with LiveU to equip our journalists with the technology to transmit live wherever the story takes them,” said Matthew Durbin, director of video technology and operations at AP. “Additionally, using LiveU Ingest with our MAM system gives us greater flexibility and speed, allowing us to move even faster and more efficiently from capturing content to distributing it to our customers around the world.”

Alongside the LU900Q deployment, AP has integrated LiveU Ingest with its cloud-based MAM system. Supporting up to 10 simultaneous live channels, the integration streamlines how content moves from the field into AP’s workflows, helping teams get to near-live and on-demand output more quickly.

AP is also transitioning its infrastructure to a SMPTE ST 2110 IP environment, deploying five LiveU servers alongside a dedicated SDI server. LiveU Transceivers enable AP to send and receive feeds with content providers as needed, giving teams flexible access to live sources across the network.

LiveU IQ's intelligent network switching continuously optimizes across available network operators in real time, helping maintain consistent transmission quality as connectivity conditions change.