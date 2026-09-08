Italian Public Broadcaster RAI Taps Grass Valley for IP Camera Systems

MONTREAL—Grass Valley today announced a new multi-year framework agreement with RAI (Radiotelevisione Italiana), Italy’s national public broadcaster, for the supply of LDX 150 camera systems. The agreement marks the start of one of the largest camera refresh programs in RAI's recent history, with the first camera systems already deployed to refresh RAI’s outside broadcast fleet, according to Grass.

Grass Valley already has a longstanding relationship with RAI, which will progressively deploy LDX 150 camera systems over the coming years. RAI says it selected the LDX 150 camera system for its unique native IP connectivity, renowned simple and intuitive control and operation and its pristine HDR image performance.

The LDX 150 provides a camera platform that supports RAI’s current production requirements while enabling the company’s continued transition toward more flexible IP-based workflows, they said.

“As we continue to modernize our production infrastructure, we were looking for a camera platform that would support both our current operational needs and our future ambitions,” said Riccardo Rombaldoni, Dirigente Responsabile – Ingegneria di Realizzazione e Gestione Contenuti at RAI. “The LDX 150 combines excellent image quality with native IP connectivity, HDR acquisition and intuitive operation, giving our production teams the flexibility to support a wide variety of production environments while building on the trusted relationship we have established with Grass Valley over many years.”

The first phase of the deployment has been completed, with the initial LDX 150 camera systems fully operational within RAI’s outside broadcast fleet. Grass Valley’s long-time partner and systems integrator Video Progetti led the overall system integration, while Domo supported the project as the integration partner for the wireless camera components of the deployment.