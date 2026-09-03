AI-Media To Feature Multilingual AI Developments At IBC2026

NORTH SYDNEY, Australia—AI-Media will showcase its latest advances in multilingual AI, demonstrating how broadcasters and media organizations can caption, translate, voice and localize content at scale across live and recorded workflows, during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

AI-Media will showcase the complete LEXI Suite, two new LEXI Encoders, LEXI Direct and an expanding ecosystem of technology integrations as well as innovations under development that point to new ways audiences can experience multilingual content.

“As broadcasters look to reach increasingly global and multilingual audiences, language is becoming a critical part of the media technology stack,” said Tony Abrahams, CEO of AI-Media.

“What differentiates AI-Media is our ability to bring together a comprehensive AI language platform, broadcast-grade infrastructure and deep integration across the media ecosystem. Whether customers connect through our encoders, directly to LEXI or through the technology platforms they already use, we’re making it easier to deploy multilingual capabilities at scale.”

At the center of AI-Media’s IBC presence is the LEXI Suite spanning LEXI Text for real-time AI captioning, LEXI Translate for multilingual captions, LEXI Voice for AI-powered multilingual voice, LEXI AD for audio description and LEXI Recorded for captioning, translation and localization of recorded content.

Together, the LEXI Suite provides broadcasters with a scalable platform for applying AI-powered language and accessibility capabilities across live and recorded content.

Making their European debut at IBC 2026 will be AI-Media’s new LEXI Text Encoder and LEXI Voice Encoder, purpose-built to bring AI-powered language capabilities into professional broadcast environments.

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Supporting SDI, IP and ST 2110 workflows, the new encoders give broadcasters greater flexibility, through increased processing power, to deploy AI-generated captioning, translation and multilingual voice within existing infrastructure while supporting the transition to next-generation IP-based production.

Beyond AI-Media’s own hardware, LEXI Direct provides direct, programmatic access to LEXI, enabling its AI-powered language capabilities to be integrated into third-party platforms, applications and workflows.

AI-Media is also expanding its European infrastructure, with EU-based data processing for LEXI planned to be available by January 2027.

IBC visitors will also get an early look at LEXI Link, a proof of concept that delivers live captions, translations and multilingual AI-generated audio directly to viewers’ devices.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdaa0981-2db5-4da3-8666-1b30bea36f6d

See AI-Media at IBC 2026 stand 5.C34.