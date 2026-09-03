Eluvio Advances Content Fabric, AI at IBC 2026

BERKELEY, Calif.—Eluvio today announced its plans for the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam, focusing on new advanced features in its Global Broadcast Fabric, the latest generation of the Content Fabric protocol and global infrastructure, as well as new advances in its Universal & Dynamic Video Intelligence architecture and Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE)

At IBC, Eluvio will demonstrate the Global Broadcast Fabric’s live broadcast distribution architecture—a decentralized, zero-copy system that replaces satellite distribution, fiber point-to-point connections, and ground-to-cloud multi-point egress for live broadcast feed distribution, extended with new live-operations and monetization capabilities. One decentralized Content Fabric distribution simultaneously serves every downstream taker just-in-time — B2B broadcast affiliates and D2C consumer endpoints — from a single ingest workflow without duplication, according to the company.

Eluvio says Content Fabric “is powering thousands of D2C live games and streaming events and hosts hundreds of thousands of live, archive, and library titles for premium brands and creators — with 10x cost savings over legacy CDN and media cloud infrastructure at scale.

Improvements include :

8x increase in live stream cross-variant serving; <=30ms segment delivery latency; up to 4x scale of DRM encryption variants; zero-impact global maintenance; and instant-on HFR streaming.

Stereoscopic HFR 4K (SBS and MV-HEVC), Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, HDR/HDR10+, full Widevine parameterization, AV1 (upcoming), optimized asset structure for hundreds of language and subtitle tracks.

Powered by new Media Wallet v3 and Creator Studio CMS, allowing Eluvio to provide best-in-class TV, browser, and mobile native white label D2C OTT properties with advanced UX branding, interactive experiences, and configurable live, VOD and clip based content presentation and management.

The ability to configure and deploy unlimited D2C OTT streaming and archive monetization apps for TV/mobile/browser, B2B portals, and Pocket TV microsites with fast multi-view, integrated DVR, automatic live and VoD content slating, and up-next autoplay. New multi-view sidebar, “In This Video” AI data panel, and expanded entertainment and sports layout options provide a flexible and outstanding UX experience for fans with no code deployment. Fully integrated with the Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE), browse and publish zero-copy EVIE clips and compositions.

Full SVOD/TVOD (rental and ownership) entitlements, match-based live entitlements, seamless JWT/SSO, and fully integrated Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Stripe in a single checkout flow. CableLabs-compliant Title Metadata API with territory-based offers and delta-only global updates.

A fully white-labeled microsite for live and episodic content sales with zero friction: no login required, single-click Apple Pay and Google Pay, and magic links for return access. No PII collected. Instantly embeddable as a URL in any social post, paid ad, or CRM email. Deployed by a Tier 1 US broadcast network in 2026.

Real-time analytics spanning B2B SRT/TS and D2C HTTP streams; global receiver map with per-receiver performance stats; expanded audience metrics; client-side QoS stats; and sales transaction reporting by currency, product, and country.

Eluvio will also showcase Eluvio AI and Eluvio AI and the Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE), a new architecture for universal dynamic video intelligence.

According to the company, Eluvio AI is "the first commercially available inline, frame-accurate, multimodal AI built natively into a media platform — running inference on live and VOD content at frame and segment level with zero file copies, zero file movement, and zero transcoding, across open-source, custom, and third-party models."

The Eluvio Video Intelligence Editor (EVIE) provides the media-facing application layer for this intelligence, allowing users to inspect, search, validate, edit, and act upon AI data while remaining synchronized to the underlying video. The new EVIE Titles & Events experience brings the complete AI stack together around a title—such as a film or television program—or an event, such as a live sports match.

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“Eluvio AI is fundamentally different from point AI solutions because the intelligence runs inline, with frame accuracy, across live and archival content — without the cost and delay of copying and re-transcoding media before it can be processed and ensembling the power of individual models with frame-accuracy,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. “The AI is built directly into the video pipeline of the Content Fabric, rather than added afterward as a separate cloud workflow.

“Everything from identifying action, players, celebrities, speakers, or brands to turning that intelligence into highlights, vertical videos, compliance reels, or personalized content happens in place against the source media and has no limits on size, duration, or ensemble scale,” Munson added. “The result is dramatically greater efficiency and speed, while making AI intelligence immediately actionable for personalization and monetization. At IBC, we’re excited to show broadcasters and rights holders these capabilities running across both live sports and premium content.”