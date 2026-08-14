IBC 2026: Dalet to Demo AI-Orchestrated Live Sports Workflows
During IBC 2026 Accelerator Program it is collaborating with Astro Malaysia, MBC, TCS, AWS, ITV, Google Cloud and other industry leaders
PARIS—Dalet has announced it will be participating in the IBC2026 Accelerator Media Innovation Program as part of project exploring the future of AI in sports production.
During the Program, it will be collaborating with Astro Malaysia, Middle East Broadcasting Company (MBC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), AWS (Amazon Web Services), ITV, Google Cloud and other industry leaders on AI for Live Sports and Beyond: Rewiring Live Media via Agentic AI Orchestration and "meCast."
Located in Hall 14 at Stand 14.D25 in the Future Tech Zone, the project explores how agentic AI can automate live media workflows, enabling real-time content adaptation, personalization and new monetization opportunities for sports and other live productions.
As part of the demonstration, Dalet will showcase how its media-aware AI platform, Dalia, together with Dalet Flex and Dalet InStream, orchestrates live workflows from ingest through AI-powered analysis, compliance review and publishing, helping sports organizations accelerate production while maintaining editorial oversight and governance.
For sports organizations, broadcasters, leagues and rights holders, the ability to rapidly create, personalize and distribute live content is fundamental to enhanced audience engagement and revenue generation.
Dalet already supports sports customers with media workflows that accelerate highlight creation, content discovery, repurposing and multi-platform publishing, enabling teams and rights holders to maximize the value of every live event.
The IBC2026 Accelerator project showcases these capabilities by exploring how AI can intelligently orchestrate complex live production workflows while keeping humans in control.
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The Accelerator demonstration complements Dalet's broader showcase at IBC2026, where the company will present innovations across Dalet Flex, Dalet Pyramid and Dalia, demonstrating how trusted, media-aware AI is transforming media operations from production through distribution.
Visitors to the Dalet stand will see how the latest innovations help media organizations modernize production and content supply chains, accelerate news workflows, improve content discovery, and streamline sports production through AI-assisted highlight creation, intelligent media management and automated publishing.
Attendees will also learn how Dalet's open, media-aware AI architecture enables organizations to deploy trusted AI while maintaining governance, operational control and flexibility through support for multiple large language models.
Dalet will be exhibiting at IBC2026 in Hall 7, Stand A43. For more information, visit https://www.dalet.com/events/ibc/.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.