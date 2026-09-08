Adobe To Feature New AI-Powered Features For Premiere, After Effects At IBC2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Adobe will highlight new AI-based tools to enhance video editing, effects and audio processing during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will unveil a new generative media tool that enables Adobe Premiere editors to select a video or audio as well as a video and audio gap in their timelines, describe what is needed and generate clips that fit the context of the edit.

Similarly, the AI Assistant in After Effects, now in public beta, allows motion designers to describe what they want in their on words and carry out the steps required from reorganizing projects with thousands of layers to creating motion effects and expressions without writing code.

New AI audio tools help editors clean up recordings by separating sound sources, adjusting reverb, removing unwanted elements like unlicensed music and splitting overlapping dialog into independent tracks for separate mixing and editing.

The intuitive new Generative Media Tool in Premiere generates context-aware, editable video and audio clips. Editors may choose from Adobe Firefly, Google Veo, Kling, Runway and Luma model to create with.

Among the tools available in the Premiere task bar are Generate Video, Generate Sound Effects, and Generate Soundscape and Generate Music, both of which are in beta.

New AI audio tools in Premiere enable editors to clean up noisy recordings, bad takes and overlapping dialog. The tools include Enhance Audio, offering noise reduction and independent control over dialog, sound effects and other audio characteristics of an individual clip; Separate Crosstalk to split speakers into their own tracks; Dynamic Audio Ducking to balance dialog and music automatically; as well as other sound tool improvements.

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Adobe is also leveraging AI to address workflow challenges in After Effects. AI Assistant, available in beta for After Effects, offers newer users a more intuitive way to work in the program and gives experienced users a way to execute once tedious, multi-step operations more quickly.

AI Assistant enables users to describe what they want in plain language and reorganizes large projects without requiring code to be written.

See Adobe at IBC2026 stands 13.D501 and 7.B35.