Teradek Unveils Bolt 7 With 900MHz RF Pipeline

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has launched the Bolt 7 with a unified wireless video and data system, which the company is calling “the most significant update” to the product series since its introduction in 2013.

“The original Bolt replaced long SDI cable runs with a wireless zero-delay video system crews could trust,” said Colin McDonald, product manager at Teradek. “Bolt 7 takes the next step with an all-new 900MHz RF pipeline that works in tandem with your zero-delay video signal and acts as a wireless Ethernet or USB cable replacement, enabling wireless camera control, color management, telemetry and more without a Wi-Fi network.”

The Bolt 7 lineup includes 750, 1500 and MAX TX and RX models, each with an integrated 900MHz radio that runs in parallel with zero-delay 4K video signal, simplifying Ethernet workflows by eliminating the need for Wi-Fi or additional on-camera hardware. The new Bolt 7 Series features a 20% smaller TX as compared to the Bolt 6 XT models and a new color OLED display for faster pairing, control and diagnostics.

For cine workflows, Bolt 7 sends camera control and zero-delay video over a single connection. Bolt 7 TX connects directly to the camera, eliminating the need to set up or manage a dedicated Wi-Fi network on set. Because Bolt 7 uses dedicated RF pathways outside standard Wi-Fi frequencies, productions can reduce interference and simplify their wireless environment.

Camera control can be sent directly to a remote SmallHD monitor (with optional camera control license), CTRL.5, laptop or iPad using supported manufacturer or third-party camera control apps. Beyond camera control, Bolt 7’s dual video-and-data pipeline opens the door to wireless color management, audio communication and other workflows previously dependent on wired connections or additional hardware.

For live production, Bolt 7 unifies camera telemetry, video shading and zero-delay wireless video into one connection, reducing the complexity of multi-device setups. Crews can send zero-delay video to a switcher while delivering telemetry data to a Sony or Cyanview RCP in an OB truck or control room without managing separate systems.

Bolt 7 preserves the zero-delay performance required in professional live environments. Bolt 7 TX features a USB-C port that supports single-cable, zero-delay video and communication for iPhone camera workflows and DP-Alt Mode (DisplayPort Alternate Mode) for compatible cameras and monitors.

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Bolt 7 introduces one new transmitter and two new receivers to the Bolt product family. Each comes with 900MHz radio, a color OLED display with a simplified interface, optional single-cable pairing and new battery plate that cradles for faster battery plate swaps. Automated RF management in PageOS and the Bolt App streamlines TX and RX pairing to ensure reliable performance even in the most challenging RF conditions.

Bolt 7 TX is available in 750, 1500 and MAX models. Boasting a 20% smaller footprint than the Bolt 6 XT, it is Teradek’s most compact 12G-SDI transmitter to date. Bolt 7 RX is available in 750 and 1500 models. Bolt 7 RX MAX enables encoding to an SD card. When paired with a Link AX or other Wi-Fi router via Ethernet, productions can receive zero-delay video while also sending a low-latency feed to iPads on set through the Teradek TV app.

Bolt 7 TX and RX units support up to 4K60 10-bit 4:2:2 HDR video over 12G-SDI and are fully compatible across Bolt 4K (5GHz) and Bolt 6 (5GHz and 6GHz) wireless ecosystems. The new 900MHz wireless data functionality is available exclusively between Bolt 7 units.