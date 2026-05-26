Gravity Media Expands Into Creative Services With New Agency

LONDON–-Gravity Media, a global production, content, media services and facilities provider, has announced that it is partnering with The Good Work Quickly, a creative production company, to launch Gravity Media Creative Agency.

Drawing on Gravity Media's global production infrastructure and deep expertise, the new agency will offer customers end-to-end campaigns and services spanning strategy, creative development and execution.

The Good Work Quickly describes itself as an advertising and sports entertainment agency offering strategy, creative and production services.

“By combining world-class production expertise with high-end creative capability, we are uniquely positioned to deliver integrated campaigns that better serve the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment platforms,” Gravity Media Chairman and CEO John Newton said. “We look forward to deepening our collaborative offering with a continued focus on our customers’ evolving needs as the industry landscape shifts.”

As audience viewing habits change and live moments drive real-time engagement, brands and rightsholders face increasing pressure to deliver high-impact creative quickly and across more platforms than ever before, the companies said. But disconnected agency, production and postproduction models move slowly and dilute creative consistency, they said.

Gravity Media Creative Agency will bring those functions together, the companies said. Its founders have previously delivered campaigns for large global brands including Lexus, Emirates and Coca-Cola. The Good Work Quickly, founded by experienced advertising professionals, provides strategy, creative and production and has produced high-impact campaigns for globally recognized brands.

Bringing together The Good Work Quickly’s seasoned writers, directors and producers with Gravity Media’s production expertise, Gravity Media Creative Agency works across TV, documentary, digital, social, branded content and live activations.

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“Gravity Media Creative sits at the intersection of broadcast craft and modern brand storytelling,” Dave Bedwood, co-founder of The Good Work Quickly, said. “Our hybrid model means we can think like a creative agency but execute like a production powerhouse.”

“We’ve built a reputation on delivering some of the most complex live productions in the world,” said Jamie Hindhaugh, CEO of Gravity Media’s U.K., U.S., Australia and Middle East operations. “Gravity Media Creative Agency allows us to extend that capability upstream, partnering with brands and rightsholders earlier in the process to shape the creative, not just deliver it. It’s a natural evolution of where the industry is heading.”