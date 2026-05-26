Cobalt Digital to Showcase End-to-End IPMX Ecosystem at InfoComm 2026

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital, a provider of signal processing products and a founding partner in the openGear initiative, will highlight its expanding IPMX ecosystem at InfoComm 2026 in Booth N7163.

The solutions are designed to bring broadcast quality to Pro AV applications.

The lineup includes standalone signal processors, audio monitors, multiviewers, gateways, converters, encoders, and decoders that make SMPTE ST 2110 workflows easy to deploy, manage and scale.

Designed for systems integrators as well as end users, Cobalt’s interoperable IPMX certified product portfolio provides a straightforward migration path from SDI to IP — delivering the flexibility and scalability of ST 2110 without the complexity traditionally associated with high-end IP infrastructures.

“Pro AV customers are looking for practical ways to transition to IP without overcomplicating their workflows while protecting their legacy investments,” said Suzana Brady, senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Cobalt Digital. “Our goal is to make ST 2110 and IPMX approachable for integrators and end users alike. We’re providing a complete solution that combines broadcast-grade reliability with the ease of deployment and operation the Pro AV market demands.”

At the center of Cobalt’s InfoComm lineup is the new COBALT blueCORE family of fully featured standalone signal processors designed to bridge SDI and ST 2110/IPMX environments. blueCORE combines the audio and video processing functions required for live production and AV signal management into a single 1RU device.

blueCORE’s self-contained architecture makes deployment fast and simple: power up the unit, connect signals, and it is ready to operate with or without a computer. A large touchscreen front panel enables fast, intuitive local configuration, and four illuminated control knobs allow functions (such as color correction) to be adjusted without an external control panel. blueCORE can also be deployed in traditional fixed installations and remotely managed through a Web GUI.

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blueCORE capabilities include up/down/cross conversion, color correction, HDR processing, audio routing and mixing, per-channel frame sync, frame rate conversion, audio embedding and de-embedding, SCTE 104 insertion, logo insertion, and numerous additional base features — delivering extensive functionality in a single compact platform.

Cobalt will also demonstrate enhancements to the Cobalt Pacific compression platform including a new ST 2110/IPMX output option for the Cobalt Pacific ULL-DEC upgradeable software-defined decoder. The enhancement allows decoded content to be available simultaneously over SDI and ST 2110/IPMX. The device includes a built-in frame sync that can be configured to emit a PTP-locked signal for ST 2110 operation.

Cobalt also leverages the Pacific line to deliver a complete solution for interconnecting IPMX sites over the Internet. The Pacific 9992-ENC “IPMX-to-Internet” gateway appears as a destination within the NMOS controller at the sending site, enabling any patched content to be transmitted instantly to the corresponding Pacific ULL-DEC “Internet-to-IPMX” gateway at the receiving end. There the signal is visible in the NMOS controller as a sender and can be routed anywhere within the facility.

When using RIST, the Pacific 9992-ENC supports one-to-many distribution, allowing the same live content to be transported simultaneously to multiple destinations. This gateway acts as a bridge between IPMX on one end, and RIST/SRT on the Internet end, while also encoding or decoding audio/video at a reasonable bitrate.

Cobalt is also introducing new, entry level fixed-function openGear® cards designed to provide cost-effective entry points with license-based scalability up to four paths for expanding workflows.

The new 9925-FSx Frame Sync openGear card is a one-path frame sync card (field-upgradable to four paths) with optional audio processing support for AES, MADI, and DANTE 64. The new 9981-LUTx Color Processor openGear® card offers options including SCALER, BBC LUT, COLOR, 4K, LOGO, ANC, and is also field‑upgradable to four paths.

Cobalt’s ARIA Audio series includes the industry’s only fully IPMX-compliant audio monitor, giving AV facilities an easy way to incorporate professional audio confidence monitoring into IP-based workflows. The customizable touch-display front panel enables intuitive operation with eight individual volume controls for mixing, while remote control is available through a web interface.

The Cobalt UltraBlue MV-SW multiviewers provide a flexible monitoring solution for facilities operating in compressed (multiple protocols), SDI, ST 2110, IPMX, or hybrid environments. Available as either a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads or as a software package running on customer-supplied dedicated hardware, UltraBlue supports compressed and baseband audio/video over IP across multiple protocols and formats with highly flexible audio routing capabilities. Native IPMX support allows facilities to transition smoothly toward either ST 2110 or IPMX workflows while maintaining support for SDI inputs and outputs.

Cobalt will also showcase multiple models in the Cobalt Sapphire family of IPMX-capable standalone mini converters. Available in single, dual, and quad-channel configurations, select models can simultaneously transmit and receive signals while converting between IPMX/ ST 2110 signals and SDI/HDMI. Supporting both baseband video and ST 2110/IPMX, SAPPHIRE converters provide space-saving, low-latency tools for introducing IPMX into virtually any workflow.

The Cobalt Indigo gateway solutions provide a powerful on and off ramp between SDI and IP with support for both IPMX and ST 2110.

Designed specifically for hybrid infrastructures, Indigo simplifies interoperability, routing, and format translation while preserving image quality and low-latency performance — essential for organizations transitioning from traditional AV and broadcast infrastructures to modern IP-based operations.

“At InfoComm 2026, Cobalt Digital will demonstrate how our expanding IPMX ecosystem gives systems integrators and AV professionals a practical, interoperable, and future-ready path to ST 2110 — proving that high-end IP workflows are no longer difficult to deploy or manage,” Brady added.