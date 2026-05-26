Brian Gross Joins ASG’s Audio Team as Account Manager

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Brian Gross has joined the audio team at systems integrator Advanced Systems Group as an account manager.

He’ll be a part of the Burbank, Calif.-based group led by Director of Audio and Post Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins and support clients across applications ranging from music recording to studio design to immersive audio, ASG said.

Gross’ career is rooted in recording studios, music production and audio post, ASG said, and he has designed, built and run commercial recording facilities.

“I love music technology, but when I’m working with clients, it’s not just about selling equipment,” Gross said. “I’ve been in their shoes. I know the problems they’re trying to solve, and I know how to get them there. I’m the first person to say when they don’t need something. It’s about nurturing relationships and providing real value to people.”

ASG said Gross’ experience should be particularly valuable as recording and postproduction studios transition to fully digital environments.

“Brian knows audio technology, has a deep curiosity about it, has run large studios and truly wants his clients to flourish,” ASG President Dave Van Hoy said. “He understands the nuances of music production and post workflows, which helps design systems that stay out of the way of creativity. That perspective, combined with his consultative approach with clients, is particularly valuable as immersive audio and next-generation studio design continue to evolve.”

Among Gross’ top emerging technology priorities will be immersive audio and modular studios, ASG said. The company recently inked an exclusive reseller agreement with Nu-Studio, which offers a modular, portable control room.

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“I’m really excited about the Nu-Studio platform as well as immersive audio and helping push both forward,” Gross said. “At the end of the day, I want to give people the best possible environments to create.”