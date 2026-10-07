2026 NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight: Matrox Video

Ahead of NAB Show New York (Oct. 21–22), TV Tech surveyed a group of key exhibitors to find out which tech trends are on their radar and what key products they plan to highlight at the Javits Convention Center, including Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and development at Matrox Video.

TV Tech: What do you expect will be the most significant technology trends this year at NAB Show New York?

Francesco Scartozzi: Software-defined production will continue to be a defining theme. The conversation has moved beyond whether software belongs in live production and is now focused on how software, standard IT infrastructure, and purpose-built hardware work together to create more flexible media facilities.

We also expect growing momentum around the Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) vision and the Media eXchange Layer (MXL). These industry initiatives reflect the move toward more open, interoperable architectures that simplify media exchange, improve resource utilization and give customers greater flexibility to build production environments around their operational needs.

At the same time, organizations are increasingly looking for ways to seamlessly connect edge devices, on-premises infrastructure and cloud resources. Broadcasters want the freedom to deploy applications wherever it makes the most operational and economic sense while maintaining a unified workflow across their entire operation.

Hardware remains essential at the edge. Signal capture, transport, synchronization, monitoring and control require technologies that complement software-defined infrastructure and deliver the performance and reliability live production demands. The opportunity is not cloud versus on-premises, but creating a unified media environment that connects the edge, the ground and the cloud through open, software-defined architectures.

TVT: What’s your key product announcement for the show, and what problem does it solve?

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FS: Our key focus is Matrox ORIGIN, our software-defined media framework that enables developers, broadcasters, OEMs and technology providers to build flexible production applications on commercial off-the-shelf IT infrastructure.

Broadcasters want to become more agile and efficient while maintaining reliable operations. They need technologies that work with existing infrastructure, support applications from multiple vendors and give them room to evolve as production requirements change.

Matrox ORIGIN addresses these needs by providing a complete framework for building software-defined production environments. Its MXL-compatible fabric helps organizations realize the Dynamic Media Facility vision today, supporting more flexible media exchange and integration across an open ecosystem of applications.

Broadcasters want the freedom to deploy applications wherever it makes the most operational and economic sense while maintaining a unified workflow across their entire operation.” Francesco Scartozzi

Beyond interoperability, Matrox ORIGIN dramatically reduces the complexity of building and deploying professional media applications. Developers can leverage a rich catalogue of production-ready media services, open APIs, and modern software development tools to accelerate innovation while avoiding the cost and complexity traditionally associated with broadcast infrastructure.

Matrox ORIGIN’s asynchronous architecture enables media services and applications to operate seamlessly across edge, on-premises and cloud environments. This allows organizations to connect the edge, the ground and the cloud as a single logical production environment while modernizing at their own pace and leveraging existing infrastructure investments.

TVT: How does this new solution stand out from what’s available on the market?

FS: Matrox ORIGIN combines an asynchronous media framework with an open ecosystem approach, giving organisations the flexibility to build production applications on generic IT equipment and integrate technologies from multiple vendors.

Its MXL-compatible fabric supports the industry’s direction toward more interoperable, software-defined media facilities. Customers can develop workflows around their needs while connecting existing infrastructure with new applications and capabilities.

What truly differentiates ORIGIN is that it goes beyond the vision of software-defined production to provide a complete, production-ready implementation. It combines media transport, processing, control, deployment, resilience and scalability within a single framework while remaining open to third-party applications and services.

ORIGIN also delivers capabilities including location-independent routing, intelligent transport optimisation, and built-in multiproducer redundancy. These technologies simplify deployment, improve resilience, and enable seamless scaling across edge, ground, and cloud environments without requiring complex reconfiguration or custom failover mechanisms.

The result is a platform that enables organizations to build, deploy, and operate software-defined production systems faster, with greater reliability, and with the flexibility to evolve alongside industry initiatives such as DMF and MXL. The growing ORIGIN ecosystem reflects that approach, giving customers greater choice and the ability to modernize at their own pace.

Visit Matrox Video at NAB Show New York in Booth 827.