2026 NAB Show New York Exhibitor Insight: Appear

Ahead of NAB Show New York (Oct. 21–22), TV Tech surveyed a group of key exhibitors to find out which tech trends are on their radar and what key products they plan to highlight at the Javits Convention Center, including Matt Williams-Neale, vice president of marketing and communications at Appear.

TV Tech: What do you expect will be the most significant technology trends this year at NAB Show New York?

Matt Williams-Neale: Recent conversations at IBC2026 reinforced demand for adaptable infrastructure, and we expect that to continue at NAB Show New York. Broadcasters want to combine hardware, software and cloud according to each workflow, while developments such as DMF [Dynamic Media Facility] and MXL [Media eXchange Layer] for interoperable, software-defined broadcast facilities are part of more practical discussions.

With the upper C-band set for auction by July 2027, broadcasters using C-band satellite capacity need to plan their move to IP now. They want a phased migration that maintains broadcast-grade control and reliable live services.

Live production workflow is equally important as sports coverage expands across more venues and increases in scale. Customers need low-latency transport from venue to production facility or cloud, with secure connectivity and resilience over networks with unpredictable performance. These requirements are shaping investment in remote production as teams look to cover more events without an increase in resources.

TVT: What’s your key product announcement for the show, and what problem does it solve?

MWN: At NAB Show New York, we're highlighting how our X Platform hardware and VX software solutions work together across live event contribution, IP distribution and live production workflows. Broadcasters need to deliver more content while controlling costs and making better use of their infrastructure.

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X Platform provides low-latency processing and predictable performance at the venue, while VX extends contribution feeds into the cloud and enables processing and workflow functions to run in software. This gives teams more options for expanding remote production across different event scales.

Live production workflow is equally important as sports coverage expands across more venues and increases in scale.” Matt Williams-Neale

Hardware-accelerated SRT enables secure transport over unmanaged networks, helping broadcasters transition from satellite, leased circuits and SDI infrastructure. Customers can introduce these capabilities in stages, retaining dedicated hardware where performance is critical and adding software as their production requirements evolve.

TVT: How does this new solution stand out from what’s available on the market?

MWN: Our approach combines X Platform hardware and VX software so customers can choose where to run different parts of their workflow while maintaining control over live production. VX is natively integrated with X Platform, allowing teams to introduce software processing while retaining dedicated hardware where predictable performance matters most.

Support for JPEG XS, SRT and ST 2110 gives customers the flexibility to accommodate changing formats and production models within the same infrastructure, reducing the need to replace systems as requirements evolve. Support for multiple codecs and hardware-accelerated SRT helps us address those requirements across different production scales, including contribution over unmanaged networks.

TVT: What makes NAB Show New York so essential for your business, and what brings you back each year?

MNW: We’re already successful in the U.S., and we strongly believe that there is further room for growth in North America. NAB Show New York gives us an opportunity to speak directly with customers and partners about their investment plans, from satellite-to-IP migration to expanding live event contribution and REMI. The value comes from the quality of those conversations and having the right people involved. Understanding how customers use our technology, where they need more flexibility and what they want us to develop helps shape our product priorities.

A successful show strengthens existing relationships and opens discussions around new projects. It gives us a clearer understanding of how U.S. broadcasters and production companies plan to operate, helping us support their requirements as we continue to grow in North America.

Visit Appear at NAB Show New York in Booth 129.