NEP Americas Adds IP-Based Flypack Kits to Production Lineup

PITTSBURGH—NEP Americas, part of NEP Group, has expanded its end-to-end solutions for media companies with new scalable, IP-based flypack production kits deployed from the U.S. and available to customers worldwide.

NEP’s flypacks provide the same capabilities as its mobile units and are used on remote productions when bringing a full mobile unit onsite is impractical, the company said.

Powered by NEP’s Total Facility Control (TFC) broadcast control system, the flypack kits can work as independent systems, combine with each other or pair with any NEP dynamic facility to scale to meet the needs of productions of any size. They incorporate the technology to support all formats, including 1080p, HDR and 4K.

“We continue to look for new ways to give our customers flexible resources that adapt to the needs of their productions, and these new flypack systems are a great example of this,” Howie Rosenthal, chief commercial officer for NEP Americas, said.

“They were tested and proven on two of the largest international sporting events this summer, helping host broadcasters reach audiences in the millions. Now, they’re available to be deployed on live productions of every size and scale, whether it’s an everyday regional production or another global event. We’re excited to continue to expand the remote production capabilities we’re providing to our partners in the Americas and beyond.”

NEP’s flypack kits are designed with the ability to incorporate NEP Platform, its ecosystem of trusted software applications for media production.

During one recent international sporting event, the flypacks used NEP Platform to deploy Riedel’s SimplyLive solution for video switching, replay and multiviewing capabilities, orchestrating software applications alongside traditional hardware-based tools. NEP Platform gives media companies greater choice and control over how they build smarter and leaner production workflows.

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The flypacks also use TFC, NEP’s broadcast control system, to enable operators, engineers and technical teams to manage IT and network environments from a single system. They tie into NEP’s Connected Solutions facilities, including NEP’s Dallas Datacenter and South Florida Production Hub, and can connect with NEP’s global hubs.

More information is available on the company’s website.