BeckTV, Beam Dynamics, and Providius Partner on Broadcast System Design, Asset Intelligence and Live Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas—BeckTV, Beam Dynamics, and Providius have announced a collaboration that connects broadcast system design, asset intelligence, and live network assurance. By linking BeckTV’s BeckFlow system documentation, Beam’s Asset Intelligence platform, and Providius’ network assurance, the collaboration gives broadcasters, production organizations, and system integrators a clearer view of their technology infrastructure, from how equipment is deployed and connected to how it is performing in the live environment.

Broadcast organizations have traditionally kept system documentation, equipment records, and live monitoring data in separate applications. Engineering drawings document equipment relationships and signal paths; asset platforms hold ownership and lifecycle information; and monitoring tools show what is happening in the live environment. Connecting those sources gives engineering and operations teams a more complete view of each asset:

BeckFlow shows signal routing, device connectivity and technical system relationships.

Beam provides asset, manufacturer, firmware, warranty, licensing, purchasing, and lifecycle information.

Providius shows the live performance of the network, devices, and services across IP-based broadcast networks.

For example, when Providius identifies a service issue, users can quickly trace the alert to the equipment involved. BeckFlow shows where the device sits and what depends on it, while Beam provides the operational and lifecycle information needed to investigate, maintain, or replace it.

“Each platform understands a different part of the same asset,” said David Kaszycki, CEO and Co-Founder of Beam Dynamics. “Providius shows what is happening, BeckFlow shows where the device sits and how it connects, and Beam provides the operational, financial, and lifecycle context. Connecting those views gives teams the information they need without requiring them to piece the story together across multiple systems.”

The collaboration also supports planned maintenance and longer-term infrastructure management. Before taking equipment offline, teams can review its connections and dependencies, confirm its support and licensing status, and better understand the potential effect on services.

“Our ultimate goal is to answer a fundamental question: Is the network we are operating the network we intended to build?” said Jamie Horner, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy at Providius. “BeckFlow establishes the design intent, NVRT provides visibility into the actual operating environment, and Beam completes the picture with physical asset locations, software and firmware versions, and inventory change history. Bringing these perspectives together enables operators to validate the deployed environment against its intended design, identify discrepancies, and determine whether changes are accurately reflected in the system of record.”

The collaboration also extends the value of BeckFlow documentation beyond system design and delivery. Its centralized view of facility infrastructure remains connected to equipment records and operational information throughout the life of the system.

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“Understanding how everything connects is fundamental to supporting complex broadcast infrastructure,” said Matt Weiss, Managing Partner and VP of Business Development at BeckTV. “By connecting BeckFlow with Beam and Providius, the system view remains tied to the equipment and its operational status throughout the life of the facility.”

The companies demonstrated the connected approach at IBC2026, with BeckFlow, Beam, and Providius working together across system design, asset intelligence, and live network monitoring.