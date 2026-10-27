Gravity Media Specialist Flypack, RF Cameras Conquer Red Bull Rampage

The Red Bull Rampage course in Virgin, Utah.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Gravity Media deployed its specialist flypack production system and numerous RF specialist cameras for Red Bull Rampage 2026, one of the world’s most demanding freeride mountain biking events.

Gravity Media USA’s flypack specialist and technical project manager Marshall Lucas was on the ground in Virgin, Utah, delivering a self-contained flyaway production system and specialist cameras to support the event’s broadcast requirements in a remote desert environment.

Red Bull Rampage, which ran from Oct. 8-10 and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2026, Red brings together the world’s leading freeride mountain bikers to compete across Utah’s steep sandstone cliffs. Unlike traditional mountain bike competitions, riders design and build their own lines down the mountainside, navigating technical descents, challenging terrain and drops of more than 600 feet.

With no permanent on-site broadcast infrastructure, delivering live production from the remote environment presented a unique set of technical challenges. The flypack was transported, installed and configured on site, operating reliably despite limited power and connectivity.

Gravity Media’s portable control room at the Red Bull Rampage. (Image credit: Gravity Media)

The system also provided a portable broadcast control room, allowing video switching, audio, replay and communications in one integrated setup. Robust signal flow and clear communications were essential to keeping the production connected across a vast course.

This year’s production also featured five RF handheld cameras positioned across the mountain, alongside the RF infrastructure supporting a live FPV drone feed, delivering immersive and creative perspectives from every angle.

The Gravity Media team also leveraged the EVS XtraMotion AI solution, transforming standard camera feeds, including RF cameras and the FPV drone, into ultrasmooth slow-motion sources in real time. Widely used throughout the broadcast, the technology enhanced storytelling and replay capabilities.

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“Delivering live production in a location as remote and challenging as Red Bull Rampage requires careful planning, technical expertise and a system that can be relied on when it matters most,” Lucas said. “Our specialist flypack and RF specialist cameras enabled the team to bring essential broadcast capabilities directly to the remote venue, helping ensure the production could operate effectively despite the demanding environment.”

More information is available on the Gravity Media website.