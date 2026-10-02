MXL's Rapid Rise to Reality

Discover how the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) and Dynamic Media Facilities (DMF) are transforming software-defined broadcast production. From winning the Content Creation Award at IBC2026 to driving multi-vendor interoperability across edge and cloud, MXL has evolved from an intriguing concept into an operational industry reality.

Featuring exclusive insights from broadcasters, vendors and the EBU, this ebook explores how open-source, shared-memory media exchange eliminates network overhead, reduces latency, and powers AI-ready infrastructure.

Download your copy today to lead the shift toward flexible, high-performance media operations.