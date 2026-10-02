MXL's Rapid Rise to Reality

Discover how the Media eXchange Layer (MXL) and Dynamic Media Facilities (DMF) are transforming software-defined broadcast production. From winning the Content Creation Award at IBC2026 to driving multi-vendor interoperability across edge and cloud, MXL has evolved from an intriguing concept into an operational industry reality.
Featuring exclusive insights from broadcasters, vendors and the EBU, this ebook explores how open-source, shared-memory media exchange eliminates network overhead, reduces latency, and powers AI-ready infrastructure.
Download your copy today to lead the shift toward flexible, high-performance media operations.
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Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 30 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.