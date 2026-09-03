EVS, Matrox Partner on EBU's Dynamic Media Facility Initiative

LIEGE, Belgium and MONTREAL—EVS and Matrox Video are combining their respective platforms to accelerate the broadcast industry's transition to software-defined live production. Aligned with the European Broadcasting Union's Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) initiative, the collaboration pairs EVS's orchestration and workflow management capabilities with Matrox ORIGIN’s software-defined media transport and processing to help broadcasters build more flexible, resource-driven production environments.

DMF architectures enable production resources to be provisioned and assigned according to operational needs rather than permanently tied to individual workflows or dedicated hardware.

Matrox ORIGIN gives EVS a software-defined media processing foundation designed to run broadcast workloads on standard compute infrastructure, while supporting open, interoperable approaches including the EBU’s Media eXchange Layer (MXL) and IPMX. Its scalable architecture allows media processing resources to be deployed and allocated dynamically, aligning closely with the resource-driven principles of the DMF. As an OEM building on Matrox ORIGIN, EVS can focus its engineering investment on the orchestration, automation, and operational layers where it delivers differentiated value to broadcasters.

EVS provides the orchestration and operational layer that enables broadcasters to align infrastructure resources with evolving production requirements. Through Production Resource Manager (PRM), a key component of EVS's Flexible Control Room solution, processing resources can be dynamically deployed, configured, and reconfigured based on the specific needs of each production. This allows broadcasters to maximize infrastructure utilization, increase operational agility, and reduce total cost of ownership, according to the company.

Complementing this approach, EVS’s Tactiq UI provides a modern, workflow-driven user experience that abstracts the complexity of the underlying technology stack, allowing operators to focus on producing content rather than managing infrastructure. In parallel, Cerebrum delivers the same simplification for engineering and operations teams, providing a unified control layer across SDI, IP, on-premises, and cloud environments.

Today, EVS' Cerebrum broadcast control and orchestration platform integrates with Matrox Video's Avio 2 IP KVM extenders and ConvertIP baseband to IP converters and encoders/decoders, enabling centralized control and routing across IP-based production environments.

The companies said they will continue collaborating on technologies that advance the industry's transition "toward more dynamic, scalable, and software-defined production infrastructure."