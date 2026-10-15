MultiDyne Introduces Complete SilverBack Fiber Camera Kits for Live Cinema Production

KINGS PARK, NY—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems has introduced new kits that combine SilverBack fiber transport technology, a compact base station and all required camera-specific accessories in a single package, designed to make it “easier and more affordable for production teams to integrate digital cinema cameras into professional live production environments,” the company said

Built around its SilverBack Series and designed for any cinema camera including the Sony VENICE, Sony BURANO and Canon EOS C400, the new kits extend the value by consolidating the necessary components into one convenient purchase, MultiDyne eliminates the complexity of sourcing individual cables, connectors and mounting accessories while offering substantial savings compared to purchasing components separately.

(Image credit: Multidyne)

"Our goal is to remove the guesswork and expense that can come with integrating cinema cameras into live production systems," said Jesse Foster, Director of Strategic Accounts and Products, MultiDyne. "Customers can choose the camera they want to use, purchase the corresponding SilverBack kit and have everything they need to get connected. We're making a proven, professional fiber camera solution more accessible to a wider range of broadcasters, production companies, corporate enterprises and houses of worship."

Each kit is tailored to the connectivity and mounting requirements of its supported camera. The Sony VENICE kit includes the serial data cabling required for camera control, while the Sony BURANO and Canon EOS C400 kits incorporate camera-specific mounting plates that simplify installation and provide access to essential connections. All kits include the relevant cables, connectors and documentation needed to streamline deployment.

At the heart of the solution is MultiDyne's compact SVB-1 1RU base station, which provides the fiber connectivity and power infrastructure required for professional SMPTE camera workflows. Paired with SilverBack camera-mounted adapters including the SilverBack-V, the system supports the video, audio, control and return signal requirements of live multi-camera production over fiber. The shallow, lightweight base station is especially attractive for flypacks, mobile production systems and installations where rack space is limited, according to the company.

Multidyne will showcase the new kit at Booth 856 during NAB Show New York at the Javits Center, Oct. 21-22.