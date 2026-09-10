Sony To Showcase Latest Production Technology At IBC2026

Sony will feature its latest technology for news, cinema, immersive and live production, including its R-Series broadcast system cameras, SRG-AS10 and SRG-XS10 auto-framing PTZ cameras and its latest networked live and software-defined broadcast innovations, during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Other tech developments on display will be:

The new DP7 and DP5 controllers, FX5 Cinema Line camera and current development of the RIALTO 65 image sensor block expanding VENICE 2 to 65mm format.

Cinematic Live's color-matched Cinema Line and HDC cameras showcasing a broad portfolio for cinematic live production.

The fourth generation DWX series digital wireless microphone system, DWT-B40 and DWR-R40Q.

Spatial content production solutions, OCELLUS camera-tracking system V2.0 and XYN

HawkREPLAY delivering rapid turnaround to air with enhanced zoom and hold keyframe and HawkNEST improving fast 9:16 social exports for quicker content delivery.

Sony will also present several use cases in specific applications, including cinematic live, AR and IP broadcast studio, immersive production, AI-powered streaming studio and podcasting.

For news, Sony will feature an expanded range of data transmitters, including its previously announced collaboration with LiveU and additional demonstrations with Dejero and TVU Networks, designed to enhance transmission efficiency from the field. It will also show its latest version of a camcorder with remote-control capabilities to broaden its range of applications.

Sony's live production solutions will demonstrate how broadcasters, production teams and content creators can deliver higher-value productions with greater flexibility and operational efficiency. Next-generation system cameras will be on display, including the newly launched R-series, and the latest AI PTZ auto-framing cameras, including the BRC-AM7 for broadcast.

The BRC-AM7 demo will highlight version 3.1 firmware featuring improved tracking performance in Ball Sports (Basketball) mode, enabling smoother shooting and camera operations.

The company will also showcase the evolution of virtual and spatial content production with its latest camera tracking system OCELLUS with Crystal LED VERONA. CAPRI will be on display separately. Based on customer feedback, the upcoming OCELLUS FW V2.0 supports lens calibration and automatic offset measurement functionality to measure the positional relationship between the camera and tracking sensor. Sony’s XYN Spatial Capture solution enables real-world spaces to be captured and transformed into high-quality 3DCG assets.

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Sony continues to expand its Digital Imaging and Cinema Line portfolio, with the latest Cinema Line Camera FX5 and RIALTO 65 image sensor block making show debuts. Designed to enhance creative flexibility, the FX5 features a newly developed fully stacked CMOS image sensor, while new DP7 and DP5 monitors deliver accurate color reproduction and remote camera control.

Company representatives will also lead two sessions in the Showcase Theater in Hall 3, including: "A Software Revolution: The Future of Broadcast,” Sept. 12, 4-4:20 p.m., and "The New Frontier: Redefining Multi-Camera Virtual Production,” Sept. 11, 5:15-5:35 p.m.

See Sony at IBC 2026 stand 13.A10.