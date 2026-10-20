Kokusai Denki to Debut New Broadcast Camera Viewfinder at 2026 NAB Show New York

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Kokusai Denki Electric America will highlight its latest innovations in professional broadcast imaging and production control during NAB Show New York, Oct. 21-22, at Javits Center in Manhattan.

The company will feature solutions that deliver premium 4K picture quality, flexible camera operation and efficient production workflows, including its flagship 4K broadcast camera, versatile 4K box camera, advanced RU-2500JY remote control panel and new VF-EL20HP broadcast camera viewfinder.

The company’s SK-UHD7000, a professional 4K UHD camera system engineered for demanding broadcast and live production environments, incorporates three 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors with native 4K resolution, capturing detailed 3840x2160 UHD images with outstanding color reproduction, sensitivity and low-noise performance.

The camera’s global shutter technology minimizes unwanted artifacts, such as flickering and banding, associated with LED lighting and large-format displays. an SK-UHD7000-S2 configuration offers a flexible entry point to 4K through an optional license upgrade with instant activation.

The company will also demonstrate its DK-H700 multiformat box camera, a compact solution that combines broadcast-quality imaging with flexible deployment options. Designed for applications where camera size, positioning and operational versatility are essential, the DK-H700 is particularly well-suited for sports venues, live event production, broadcast studios and specialized point-of-view camera installations. It incorporates 2/3-inch CMOS imaging technology, advanced digital signal processing and HDR support to deliver sharp, detailed images with lifelike color fidelity, excellent sensitivity and low noise.

Kokusai Denki DK-H700 (Image credit: Kokusai Denki)

The DK-H700 can operate as a standalone production solution or complement the SK-UHD7000 in larger multicamera environments.

The company will also demonstrate the RU-2500JY remote control panel in combination with the SK-UHD7000. Designed to maximize operational control within limited production space, the RU-2500JY features a 3.2-inch (82 mm) width that allows side-by-side installation of five units in a standard 19-inch rack.

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The panel integrates a 3.5-inch color touchscreen, illuminated controls, precision joystick and dedicated camera shading functions that give operators intuitive access to essential picture adjustments during live production. Advanced HDR and SDR controls, color matrix adjustments and scene file recall support consistent image quality across multicamera productions.

With support for both serial connectivity and IP-based control via Power over Ethernet (PoE), the RU-2500JY accommodates established broadcast infrastructures as well as evolving REMI and decentralized production workflows. Its USB interface also enables operators to store and recall camera configurations, simplifying setup and maintaining consistency across multiple production environments.

Kokusai Denki will also make the global debut of its new VF-EL20HP broadcast camera viewfinder at the show.

The VF-EL20HP combines a 0.7-inch Full HD OLED eyepiece with a 3.5-inch Full HD flip-out LCD monitor, allowing camera operators to transition between traditional eyepiece viewing and flexible off-axis monitoring without additional external displays. The OLED provides exceptional contrast, deep black levels and precise focus representation, while the high-brightness LCD supports alternative camera positions and collaborative viewing during live production.

Integrated waveform monitoring, vector scope, and histogram tools give operators immediate access to critical picture and signal information directly from the viewfinder.

Kokusai Denki will be in booth 430.