Sustainability in the media and entertainment sector has taken on heightened urgency amid growing global scrutiny over data center energy demand. While shifting consumers from physical media like DVDs to streaming reduced physical hardware and plastic waste, the rapid expansion of compute, storage, higher-quality formats, and AI has created a pressing energy challenge. According to the International Energy Agency, data centers consumed 485 TWh of electricity in 2025—a 17% single-year increase—with demand projected to reach roughly 950 TWh by 2030.

Because video accounts for a massive share of online data traffic, media organizations are increasingly searching for practical ways to curb their environmental footprint, according to Barbara Lange, founder and CEO of the media sustainability consultancy Kibo121.

Barbara Lange (Image credit: James O'Neal)

“The media industry has spent much of the past five years building awareness and understanding the concepts of a sustainable media tech sector,” she said. “Though practical integration of sustainability remains inconsistent, more stakeholders are starting to ask which operational decisions reduce energy, emissions, materials use, and waste, and under what conditions.”

Measurement as the Bridge to Action

Across the industry, sustainability is increasingly succeeding when it aligns directly with operational efficiency and cost reduction. However, Lange notes that measurement is what ultimately turns corporate ambition into actionable engineering decisions.

“While some organizations are beginning to translate broad commitments into practical decisions, progress across the sector remains fragmented,” she said. “The clearest evidence of progress is a new emphasis on measurement, with better information about specific productions, post-production workflows, advertising campaigns, streaming tasks, and devices.”

Greening of Streaming (GoS), a five-year-old nonprofit focused on minimizing streaming's environmental impact, has helped shift industry discussions from speculative carbon-per-hour estimates toward direct power measurement and controlled testing, Lange noted.

At the 2026 SMPTE Media Technology Summit, two GoS papers detailed methods for evaluating encoding and streaming workflows, including connecting Remote and Local Energy Measurement with its Online Watt Lab (OWL) test bench. Cross-testing on a smart plug showed agreement within 0.2% at one-second intervals, whereas a vendor cloud path underreported a 4W device by 9–11%.

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“The important point is the ability to combine real-world field data with reproducible laboratory testing,” Lange said, “providing a more reliable picture of streaming energy use.”

Transforming Live and Remote Production

In live broadcasting, one of the most immediate ways to cut both carbon and costs is adopting remote production (REMI) workflows. Keeping production teams at centralized facilities eliminates air miles, fuel consumption, and onsite equipment freight.

Andy Rayner (Image credit: Appear)

Andy Rayner, CTO at Appear, points out that advances in connectivity and low-latency networks have fundamentally altered how live events are produced.

“The advent of of connectivity as we have it now, the low latencies we can achieve means that the event where something is happening during a broadcast can be different from the place where it's being produced, and can even be different from the place where the equipment is that's being used to produce it,” he said. “All of those things are what I call ‘location agnostic’ now, and that has tremendous sort of environmental savings.”

To make remote workflows viable, broadcasters must leverage modern compression and broadband technology to transport raw feeds back to base.

“To be able to do remote production of any kind, people need to backhaul every media feed that's been created in the venue—every video feed, every audio feed, backhaul all of those ISOs,” he said, noting that Appear’s ultra-dense, low-power X platform facilitates that transport.

“Our X series has become kind of a de facto for remote production, and that's simply because in one 2U box, we can actually compress with any type of compression, 96 full HD channels plus as much audio as you want,” he said. “All of those things for doing long haul connectivity become very efficient, and that saves you know our customers a massive amount of freighting cost and transit cost. It saves them a massive amount of power cost, and in its own right is incredibly sustainable.”

Software, Cloud, and Hardware Optimization

Beyond live venues, software and infrastructure vendors are shrinking the physical and energy footprint of media processing. For Danna Mann, vice president of marketing at broadcast and IP media monitoring provider TAG Video Systems, most of a software vendor's carbon footprint occurs downstream during customer usage.

Danna Mann (Image credit: TAG Video Systems)

“We look at ways to reduce the hardware resources required to run our software, whether through features we offer or more structural engineering,” she said. “For example, our R&D team managed to significantly reduce the number of DIMMs required to run the TAG software. It's not for everyone, but in specific configurations we saw a 66% drop in price per channel, with only a 20% decrease in server capacity.”

“This directly translates to power savings,” Mann added. “The power needed to run such a set up is 10%-25% lower thanks to reduction in components and the resulting reduced thermal load.”

Mann emphasized that aligning with commercial off-the-shelf IT hardware—rather than proprietary appliances—will remain critical for the media and entertainment sector.

“The first thing for us in broadcast is to keep up with IT,” she said. “Off-the-shelf hardware is a much larger market, and the innovation that allows major savings will come from there. Tools that require dedicated hardware will leave our customers behind when it comes to optimized hardware.”

Cloud-native workflows offer another avenue for efficiency by pooling compute resources and eliminating idle on-premises servers. At SDVI, which has operated as a completely remote company without a physical headquarters since its founding in 2013, sustainability has been a core pillar alongside diversity.

“When we grew as a company, company leadership said we need to be good global citizens; we need to take our part,” said Chief Product Officer Chris Brahler, who was recognized as a "Sustainability Champion" by NAB in 2023. “SDVI has focused on two elements towards that goal: diversity and emissions.

“SDVI is a completely remote company, we don't have any headquarters,” Brahler said. “Everyone works from home, so essentially, when it comes to sustainability for us, we obviously have a very good starting point.”

When we grew as a company, company leadership said we need to be good global citizens; we need to take our part. Chris Brahler, SDVI

Roughly five years ago, SDVI began helping customers track and neutralize the carbon footprint of running its cloud-based Rally media supply chain platform.

“We started with a focus on helping our customers in reporting the carbon footprint of using our software,” he said. “So we deploy software in the cloud on behalf of our customers; our customers then operate that software and make it build out their workflows and optimize their operations.

“We're very lucky that the public cloud providers that we choose report on that already, so we can essentially take that reporting very detailed per customer, and then give that to our customers and say ‘your carbon footprint of usage of our Rally platform in the last year was x1 and a half tons, two and a half tons,’” he said. “And then on top of this, they get an email saying, ‘in the last year your carbon footprint was one and a half metric tons of CO2 equivalent, and we've offset that.’”

For Brahler, curbing emissions remains the single highest-impact environmental action the industry can take. “Climate change is what is threatening the planet, so we see that as the highest impact on the sustainability front that we can partake in,” he said.

The Impact of AI

Beyond its potential impact on the environment, Brahler believes artificial intelligence can be a valuable tool to help reduce emissions, though its role beyond automation is currently limited.

“The current iteration of agentic AI is a great accelerator and a great tool to use within your media supply chain operations; and whenever you need to make a decision, where a human needs to make a decision because it involves judgment and so on, then AI is the right thing,” Brahler said. “But if you have what I would call an ‘algorithmic decision,’ i.e. if the content looks like it's HD, it needs to go there… if it's 4K, it needs to go there. I don't personally think you have an AI make that choice.”

Brahler believes throwing AI at everything is not sustainable, both from a money point of view and from an environmental point of view.

“Use AI to help you automate, and then have logic where it makes sense,” he said.

Mann says the efficiencies in time and manual work driven by AI add up. With fewer eyes on the glass, those savings eventually show up in both the carbon and operational cost bottom line.

“For TAG, the use case was very clear: We needed to help customers reduce time to repair,” Mann said. “We found that the major visibility gaps aren't within each operation, they're at the handoffs. So we built AI root-cause analysis into TAG Blue. It connects the different entities in the media chain, points to where the problem started, and suggests next steps to fix it.”

Rayner urges a healthy skepticism toward the numbers coming from the AI industry—in particular, owners of data centers—and warned about manipulating statistics that result in “greenwashing,” making a product or service more environmentally sustainable than it really is.

“I think you can prove anything with numbers and the economies of scale is a really valid thing, [but] I think the data center industry as a whole is on a journey still,” Rayner said. “I think there are responsible citizens in that space, and there's less responsible citizens in that space because [with] things like water consumption, there are some crazy numbers going around, and there have been some very different architectures that I've seen talked about that are more or less needy in that space.

“So I think not all deployments are equal in that space, and I think it's I think it's incumbent on end users to actually—not that they can dictate—but actually really drive.”

Consumer Devices and Circular Lifecycles

Sustainability efforts also extend to hardware manufacturing and the equipment sitting inside viewers' homes. In the cable sector, sustainability initiatives are coordinated through CableLabs, its subsidiary SCTE, and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), according to Debbie Fitzgerald, distinguished technologist and director of tech policy at CableLabs.

Debbie Fitzgerald (Image credit: Cablelabs)

“We have energy efficiency voluntary agreements that were set up here in the U.S. as well as Canada, and they focus on reducing energy consumption, improving energy efficiency of what we call customer premises equipment (CPE), which includes set-top boxes to deliver the video, as well as modems, routers, network extenders—essentially the broadband infrastructure equipment that goes into people's homes,” Fitzgerald said.

While SCTE’s Energy Management Subcommittee develops standards and best practices to cut energy use across operators' backend delivery networks, Fitzgerald also leads energy test method development for ANSI/CTA to standardize measurements for television screen luminance and power consumption. “It's important that we have standards with the ability to reliably and repeatedly test the energy consumption of these devices," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald highlighted the Set-Top Box Voluntary Agreement—which took effect in 2013 to address the "always on" power draw of home video boxes—as a pivotal inter-industry milestone.

“The full pay TV industry, including cable, the telcos, satellite providers, formed this voluntary agreement where they agreed to purchase and deploy energy efficient equipment, with 90% of the units that they purchase meeting levels established in the voluntary agreement,” she said. “This is important because even today—especially when it comes to modems and routers—it is typically the service provider that is making the decision of what equipment goes into your home. You don't go out to Best Buy and buy an Energy Star certified device to put in your home, but rather it's the service providers that are making these purchasing decisions, and so that's really why the voluntary agreements are so important.”

The four pillars driving Sony's Road to Zero initiative (Image credit: Sony)

On the manufacturing side, Sony Electronics has embedded lifecycle sustainability into its product development and customer research, according to Khalfani Pickett, regional EHS and sustainability manager for North America and Canada. Research commissioned by Sony shows that environmental performance, transparency, and energy efficiency increasingly influence purchasing decisions in the professional AV market.

“Our Road to Zero framework is Sony's long-term commitment to achieving a zero environmental footprint by FY2050, which helps guide environmental considerations throughout the product lifecycle, from design and procurement to operations, logistics, product longevity, recycling, and circularity initiatives,” Pickett said.

“Our Green Management 2030 program focuses on reducing energy and virgin plastic for each product,” Pickett added. “These aren’t vague corporate statements; we’ve attached specific objectives to our goals, including 100% renewable electricity in Sony’s own operations, as well as a 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and a 25% reduction in Scope 3 emissions.”

“These emissions categories are defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, and Sony calculates and manages emissions in accordance with GHG Protocol standards and guidance all compared with FY2025 levels.”

Alongside prioritizing suppliers that use renewable electricity, Sony is expanding circular material use across its hardware. “Sony has hosted product recycling exchange programs, and we’re using higher amounts of recycled tin, gold, and plastics. We’ve even developed our own durable and flame-retardant recycled plastic, SORPLAS, using recycled water bottles and optical discs.”

Scaling Practical Solutions

Real-world deployments showcased at IBC 2026 demonstrate how operators and vendors are putting these principles into practice, Lange said. Sky presented a mobile clean-power system combining hydrogen fuel cells and sodium-ion batteries for quieter, lower-emission production power; France Télévisions outlined sustainable design plans for its Montpellier studio of the future; and Formula E and HBS shared operational lessons from remote and centralized sports production.

“The common message was not that one solution works universally, but that practical approaches can improve environmental performance while protecting reliability, scale, and the audience experience," Lange said, adding that “sustainability will become scalable when energy, carbon, materials, and equipment life are treated with the same rigor as quality, cost, reliability, security, and interoperability.”

“The task now is to develop more consistent terminology, methods, and evidence across the media lifecycle. This measurement work provides reason for optimism” she added. “The picture is becoming clearer, creating opportunities for better decisions and even more progress in the future.”