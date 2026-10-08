Ikegami to Unveil UHK-X700VN Camera at NAB Show New York

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami will introduce the UHK-X700VN, a studio/portable camera with advanced creative features typically associated with digital cinematography, at NAB Show New York (Oct. 21-22) at Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center.

Those advanced capabilities include Bokeh effects, seamless depth-of-field adjustability and exposure adjustment, Ikegami said. Another central feature of the new camera is an advanced variable neutral-density filter that lets operators precisely control exposure regardless of changes in the amount of incoming light while maintaining the existing iris setting and depth of field.

This opens up a wide range of creative possibilities, Ikegami said, including naturally blurring the background to emphasize the subject. Precise control of background focus also allows interference patterns to be reduced or eliminated when using LED walls in news presentation or virtual production studios, the company saud.

The UHK-X700VN uses a proprietary Ikegami filter structure that allows seamless and stepless variable neutral-density control, starting from a zero-attenuation state. This minimizes the exposure shift and changes in image characteristics that can occur when variable neutral-density control is initially engaged. Exposure can thus be adjusted even during live production, maintaining the desired iris setting and depth of field as well as providing greater creative freedom.

Integral to the UHK-X700VN are new control modes based on the variable neutral-density filter. One such mode allows the operator to define the variable range of the lens iris. This is particularly effective when maintaining optimal optical lens performance as a priority or when a specific depth of field is desired, Ikegami said.

An automated mode delivers continuous exposure control across a wide range by enabling simultaneous control of the variable neutral-density filter, lens iris and electronic gain. The camera system optimizes exposure while maintaining the operator’s desired visual characteristics.

The UHK-X700VN relies on 2/3-inch CMOS 4K sensors with global shutter readout to eliminate rolling shutter distortion and flash-banding artifacts. It supports HDR imagery as well as BT.2020 and BT.709 chroma spaces. 4K video is available as a 12G-SDI feed directly from the camera head, allowing the UHK-X700VN to be integrated into a wireless system.

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High-frame-rate shooting at up to 2x speed in 4K or up to 8x speed in HD via the base station is an option for applications such as fast-motion capture for sports or stage events. The Ikegami BSX-100 base station also enables simultaneous 4K and HD video outputs, including mixed sources.

The company will also show the Ikegami IPX-100 IP compact IP base station, OCP-500 operation control panel, UHL-X40 two-piece box camera and HLM-2460WA and HLM-1860WR monitors.

See Ikegami at NAB Show New York Booth 708.

More information is available on the company’s website.