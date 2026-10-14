Wooden Camera Releases Redesigned Sony FX6 Accessory System

IRVINE, Calif.—Wooden Camera has unveiled a redesigned lineup of accessories for the Sony FX6, bringing a more modular, production-focused approach to the camera platforms.

Designed in response to evolving production workflows and feedback from working camera crews, the updated system provides expanded mounting options, faster transitions between configurations and improved integration with modern camera accessories.

At the center of the updated ecosystem is a redesigned Top Plate System featuring an expanded mounting layout, forward-facing ¼-inch-20 and 3/8-inch-16 mounting points, anti-twist options and a removable center section. The modular center design allows users to maintain compatibility with the FX6’s native top handle or configure the camera for professional screw-in top handles without removing the entire top plate.

The updated system also introduces an ARCA Plate for Sony FX6, providing a direct ARCA interface at the bottom of the camera for fast transitions between compatible support systems. Its full-length design offers additional balance options, while an integrated opening maintains airflow around the camera.

﻿For camera assistants and operators working in compact documentary configurations, the new Native Handle Cheese Plate expands the capabilities of Sony’s native top handle by adding mounting options for additional accessories and Ultra Handle extensions. The design preserves the shape and ergonomics of the native handle while creating additional mounting capability for accessories, such as MDRs and other on-camera equipment.

Wooden Camera has also redesigned the Sony FX6 power workflow with updated V-Mount and Gold Mount Battery Slide Plate Kits. The new attachment style connects directly to the redesigned top plate and incorporates the new Bolt-On Battery Slide Bracket, addressing a long-standing request from the Sony FX6 community while providing a more adaptable battery mounting solution. The slotted bracket allows the battery position to be adjusted based on camera configuration, while its swing-away design provides access to rear camera ports.

The ecosystem is rounded out by updated Lens Support and Base Plate options, along with complete Core and Elite configurations designed for different production needs. The Core Cage System is aimed at documentary, run-and-gun, low-profile and owner-operator workflows, while the Elite Cage System provides a more comprehensive cinema configuration with an Ultra Handle, expanded mounting points, lens support and 15mm rod support.

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The redesigned Sony FX6 ecosystem is built around industry-standard interfaces, including ARRI-Standard mounting points, NATO rails and ARCA and dovetail systems, allowing users to integrate existing accessories and build configurations that can evolve with their production needs.

The new Sony FX6 accessories will be available as individual components and complete system configurations, giving users the flexibility to upgrade existing rigs or build a new FX6 package from the ground up.