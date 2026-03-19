MRMC Names CP Communications Its Official U.S. Rental, Sales Partner

Live event production solutions specialist CP Communications has announced it will serve as the official A/V rental and sales partner for Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) in the United States.

As part of the collaboration, CP Communications’ subsidiary Red House Streaming (RHS) has introduced MRMC robotic cameras into Studio C, its new, cinematic-focused production studio in St Petersburg, Fla. Studio C is now one of only two studios in Florida and among a select few in the entire country to house this state-of-the-art robotic camera technology.

The addition of MRMC’s robotic systems elevates the capabilities of RHS studios, offering cinematic camera motion, precision control and creative flexibility for productions ranging from broadcast news and corporate events to creative projects, concerts and original programming.

Article continues below

“With MRMC’s robotic camera systems, we’re not just adding new equipment, we’re transforming what’s possible for our clients,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications. “This technology allows us to bring cinematic storytelling, consistency and efficiency into our productions, all while maintaining the flexibility and cost-effectiveness that clients demand.”

MRMC’s robotic solutions are trusted by leading broadcasters, filmmakers, and content creators around the world for their unparalleled precision, reliability, and innovation.

More information is available on the CP Communications , Red House Streaming and MRMC websites.