Ross Video and HighField AI to Deliver AI-Assisted Graphics Creation

OTTAWA—Ross Video and HighField AI have announced a partnership that they say will streamline graphics creation for news and sports production teams by offering "intelligent graphics creation" in the Ross Video production ecosystem.

“Broadcasters don’t need AI that forces them to rebuild their operation,” said Tehseen Akhtar, Senior Director of Product Management at Ross Video. “They need intelligent tools that support the workflows they already rely on.”

The integration between Ross and HighField AI solutions enables broadcasters to move from story context to on-air graphics faster, while maintaining brand consistency and the workflows operators already rely on.

The two companies say that this will help broadcasters who are under increasing pressure to produce more content across more platforms, often with smaller teams. By introducing AI-assisted graphics generation inside existing workflows, Ross Video and HighField AI aim to reduce manual production steps while keeping operators firmly in control.

More specifically, HighField AI analyzes story context within Ross Inception, identifies the appropriate Ross XPression graphics templates, and assists in generating production-ready graphics by assembling relevant content, including text, quotes, visuals, and data, while applying editorial and branding rules. Content assets can be retrieved through Ross Streamline, with graphics rendered and deployed through XPression.

For news and sports production teams, the workflow accelerates the creation of graphics such as lower-thirds, matchup screens, player profiles, and full-frame visuals, helping production teams deliver more compelling storytelling at the speed of live production.

“HighField AI turns story context into production-ready graphics in seconds,” said Ofir Benovici, CEO and co-founder of HighField AI. “With Ross, we’re introducing a conversational workflow for live production, making graphics creation as simple as asking for what you need. A producer can request a matchup graphic or player comparison, and the system builds it instantly using the broadcaster’s own templates and assets. With HighField AI, production teams can create graphics faster, maintain consistency, and keep full brand control, without changing how they work.”

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The initial integration focuses on Ross XPression, Inception, and Streamline, with Ross Video. In the future, HighField AI is planning to expand AI-assisted workflows across additional Ross production tools.

Ross Video and HighField AI will demonstrate the integration at 2026 NAB Show between April 18 and 22.